Saif Ali Khan lifts Taimur, Jehangir in each arm on Sunday outing

Articles
On Sunday, Saif Ali Khan went on a trip with his boys Jehangir Ali Khan, 1, and Taimur Ali Khan, 5. The group was seen in Mumbai’s Bandra district. Saif was seen holding Taimur and Jehangir’s hands as he walked toward the car outside of his home. Then he hoisted each of them by the arms to force them into the vehicle. Later, Kareena Kapoor joined them as well.

Saif was spotted wearing a red t-shirt with the phrase “stay calm and head up north” on it. Jehangir, or Jeh, and Taimur were wearing matching white t-shirts and blue and green shorts, respectively. In beige leggings and a white t-shirt, Kareena joined them. Holding Taimur and Saif’s hands, Jeh was spotted excitedly making his way to the automobile. Saif was then seen cradling them both in his arms, hugging them together.

Recently, Kareena Kapoor became 42 years old. She invited her pals to stay at their Bandra home and has since shared unfiltered candid photos from the event. Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Soha Ali Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Manish Malhotra were in attendance.

Kareena shared a sweet photo of Saif with her sons, as well as Saif’s older son Ibrahim Ali Khan from his first marriage to Amrita Singh, last month. She captioned the picture, “Can you find a better looking gang of boys? Hmmmmmmmmm #Saifu Ibrahim, Tim and Jeh baba.”

Kareena recently said that the males occasionally “group up against her” in an interview. She said, “He (Taimur) has already skipped a generation due to his father and they watch Pirates Of The Caribbean, Star Wars and The Mandalorian together. These are the things that Saif likes and Taimur wants to be like him. He’s very close to his father. The boys all gang up against me.”

