Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Saif Ali Khan says he’s a ‘good citizen’ always file the income tax

Saif Ali Khan says he’s a ‘good citizen’ always file the income tax

Articles
Advertisement
Saif Ali Khan says he’s a ‘good citizen’ always file the income tax

Saif Ali Khan says he’s a ‘good citizen’ always file the income tax

Advertisement
  • Saif Ali Khan and the cast of his next film Vikram Vedha stopped by The Kapil Sharma Show’s set.
  • Satyadeep informed them that although he had passed the Civil Services test, he had never served as an assistant commissioner.
  • Saif, however, let him know that he is actually a ‘good citizen’.
Advertisement

Saif Ali Khan and the cast of his next film Vikram Vedha stopped by The Kapil Sharma Show’s set. Radhika Apte, Sharib Hashmi, Yogita Bihani, Satyadeep Mishra, and Rohit Saraf were in attendance. Gayathri and Pushkar, two directors, also joined them on the program.

They all had some previously unknown information presented by host Kapil Sharma. In reference to Satyadeep Mishra, he claimed that before becoming an actor, he worked as an assistant commissioner for the Income Tax Department. If Saif had told him about Pataudi Palace earlier, Kapil playfully questioned if Saif would have taken him there.

Also Read

Saif Ali Khan lifts Taimur, Jehangir in each arm on Sunday outing
Saif Ali Khan lifts Taimur, Jehangir in each arm on Sunday outing

On Sunday, Saif Ali Khan went on a trip with his boys...

Saif, however, let him know that he is actually a ‘good citizen’. “Mujhe award milte hain, pata hai tumko? Awards milte hain Income Tax se (Do you know I get awards from Income Tax department). I am a good citizen,” he said.

However, Satyadeep informed them that although he had passed the Civil Services test, he had never served as an assistant commissioner. Saif was also shown a number of his Instagram images throughout the performance that his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, sister Soha Ali Khan, and brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu had posted. In one image, Saif and Taimur were seen hanging out while Taimur doodled on a notebook.

A funny comment read, “Lagta hai, Taimur Saif ki script se romantic scene kaat raha hai (Looks like Taimur is editing out romantic scenes from Saif’s scripts).” Saif laughed at the comment with others.

Advertisement

 

On Kapil’s program, Hrithik Roshan wasn’t involved in the advertising. The movie, which stars R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupati in the key parts, is a replica of the Telugu hit Vikram Vedha and will be released this week on Friday. Gayathri and Pushkar co-directed that movie as well.

Also Read

Saif Ali Khan prepped with real guns to play encounter specialist
Saif Ali Khan prepped with real guns to play encounter specialist

Saif Ali Khan is filming Vikram Vedha with Hrithik Roshan, Radhika Apte,...


Along with this, Khan has Adipurush alongside Prabhas and Kriti Sanon while Hrithik Roshan has Fighter with Deepika Padukone. His character in the film is Lankesh. Additionally, Kapil will appear in Nandita Das’ Zwigato.

 

Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Kris Jenner shares her favorite 2022 memories
Kris Jenner shares her favorite 2022 memories
Miley Cyrus announces new single 'Flowers' during new year
Miley Cyrus announces new single 'Flowers' during new year
Why Alia Bhatt married actor Ranbir Kapoor at career peak?
Why Alia Bhatt married actor Ranbir Kapoor at career peak?
James Van Der Beek appreciates as his family looks ahead to 2023
James Van Der Beek appreciates as his family looks ahead to 2023
Kim Kardashian says she's starting to let free little bit in her 40s
Kim Kardashian says she's starting to let free little bit in her 40s
Luke Evans makes red carpet debut with boyfriend Fran Tomas
Luke Evans makes red carpet debut with boyfriend Fran Tomas
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story