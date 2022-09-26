Saif Ali Khan says he’s a ‘good citizen’ always file the income tax

Saif Ali Khan and the cast of his next film Vikram Vedha stopped by The Kapil Sharma Show’s set.

Saif Ali Khan and the cast of his next film Vikram Vedha stopped by The Kapil Sharma Show’s set. Radhika Apte, Sharib Hashmi, Yogita Bihani, Satyadeep Mishra, and Rohit Saraf were in attendance. Gayathri and Pushkar, two directors, also joined them on the program.

They all had some previously unknown information presented by host Kapil Sharma. In reference to Satyadeep Mishra, he claimed that before becoming an actor, he worked as an assistant commissioner for the Income Tax Department. If Saif had told him about Pataudi Palace earlier, Kapil playfully questioned if Saif would have taken him there.

Saif, however, let him know that he is actually a ‘good citizen’. “Mujhe award milte hain, pata hai tumko? Awards milte hain Income Tax se (Do you know I get awards from Income Tax department). I am a good citizen,” he said.

However, Satyadeep informed them that although he had passed the Civil Services test, he had never served as an assistant commissioner. Saif was also shown a number of his Instagram images throughout the performance that his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, sister Soha Ali Khan, and brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu had posted. In one image, Saif and Taimur were seen hanging out while Taimur doodled on a notebook.

A funny comment read, “Lagta hai, Taimur Saif ki script se romantic scene kaat raha hai (Looks like Taimur is editing out romantic scenes from Saif’s scripts).” Saif laughed at the comment with others.

On Kapil’s program, Hrithik Roshan wasn’t involved in the advertising. The movie, which stars R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupati in the key parts, is a replica of the Telugu hit Vikram Vedha and will be released this week on Friday. Gayathri and Pushkar co-directed that movie as well.

Along with this, Khan has Adipurush alongside Prabhas and Kriti Sanon while Hrithik Roshan has Fighter with Deepika Padukone. His character in the film is Lankesh. Additionally, Kapil will appear in Nandita Das’ Zwigato.