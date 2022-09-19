Salman Khan Life based documentary “Beyond the Star” will premiere on his birthday

In his next documentary series, “Beyond the Star,” Salman Khan will document his enjoyable and straightforward personal life.

In his next documentary series, “Beyond the Star,” Salman Khan will document his enjoyable and straightforward personal life. With the help of his family, friends, directors, and producers, this project will also chart Salman Khan’s career in film.

The producers of this documentary series appear to have decided on a release date after working on it for a while. There are rumors that Salman’s birthday, December 27, will coincide with the release of “Beyond the Star.” The producers have yet to confirm this, though. There will also be some exclusive and infrequent glimpses of the star in this documentary.

Salman Khan had previously informed PTI about the subject, “Beyond the Star is my documentary series. I thought it was a fantastic idea that Iulia had thought of. Everyone I’ve worked with, including my coworkers, friends, directors, and producers, will comment on how I was before and how I am now. Everyone who wanted to chat came in, said what they really thought, both liked and disliked things, and came to speak honestly. So, in a sense, the entire journey has been recorded. It is as sincere (as possible). Additionally, it is enjoyable.”