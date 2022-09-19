Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Salman Khan Life based documentary “Beyond the Star” will premiere on his birthday

Salman Khan Life based documentary “Beyond the Star” will premiere on his birthday

Articles
Advertisement
Salman Khan Life based documentary “Beyond the Star” will premiere on his birthday

Salman Khan Life based documentary

Advertisement
  • In his next documentary series, “Beyond the Star,” Salman Khan will document his enjoyable and straightforward personal life.
  • With the help of his family, friends, directors, and producers, this project will also chart Salman Khan’s career in film.
  • The producers of this documentary series appear to have decided on a release date after working on it for a while.
Advertisement

In his next documentary series, “Beyond the Star,” Salman Khan will document his enjoyable and straightforward personal life. With the help of his family, friends, directors, and producers, this project will also chart Salman Khan’s career in film.

The producers of this documentary series appear to have decided on a release date after working on it for a while. There are rumors that Salman’s birthday, December 27, will coincide with the release of “Beyond the Star.” The producers have yet to confirm this, though. There will also be some exclusive and infrequent glimpses of the star in this documentary.

Salman Khan had previously informed PTI about the subject, “Beyond the Star is my documentary series. I thought it was a fantastic idea that Iulia had thought of. Everyone I’ve worked with, including my coworkers, friends, directors, and producers, will comment on how I was before and how I am now. Everyone who wanted to chat came in, said what they really thought, both liked and disliked things, and came to speak honestly. So, in a sense, the entire journey has been recorded. It is as sincere (as possible). Additionally, it is enjoyable.”

Also Read

Dev and the Astraverse start work on part 2 and 3 sequels of “Brahmastra,” after the big success of the film
Dev and the Astraverse start work on part 2 and 3 sequels of “Brahmastra,” after the big success of the film

Director Ayan Mukerji has to begin production on "Brahmastra: Part One -...

Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Twitter account of Salman Khan got hacked data put on dark web for sale
Twitter account of Salman Khan got hacked data put on dark web for sale
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan reach Switzerland for new year celebration, see photo
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan reach Switzerland for new year celebration, see photo
Saboor Aly’s latest bold pictures set internet on fire
Saboor Aly’s latest bold pictures set internet on fire
Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh being considered for Hindi remake of 'Transporter', list of upcoming remakes
Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh being considered for Hindi remake of 'Transporter', list of upcoming remakes
Happy birthday Salman Khan: 8 Throwbacks from his career that made him Bollywood's Bhai
Happy birthday Salman Khan: 8 Throwbacks from his career that made him Bollywood's Bhai
Honey Singh says he had to chase Tina Thadani for months
Honey Singh says he had to chase Tina Thadani for months
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story