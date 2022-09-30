Advertisement
Edition: English
Salman Khan wishes the “Chhellow Show” team well

Articles
  • Actor Salman Khan applauds the whole team for choosing Chhellow Show
  • popularly known as the Last Film Show, as India’s official entry for the 95th Academy Awards.

On his Instagram, Khan posted a photo of the official movie poster along with the message, “Best wishes to the crew… @roykapurfilms @jugaadmotionpictures @pan.nalin.”

Also Read

Varun Dhawan doesn’t want Salman Khan on OTT; find out see why?
Varun Dhawan doesn’t want Salman Khan on OTT; find out see why?

Varun Dhawan says Salman Khan shouldn't make an OTT debut. Sidharth Malhotra...

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

The official trailer for the movie was published earlier on yesterday. The story of the movie centres on a young Gujrati child of 9 years old who develops a passion for cinema and is inspired by its brightness, its capacity for storytelling, and the heroes it produces. He runs into difficulty because of this enthusiasm not just with his father but also with the local police. He is classified as a thief.

Also Read

Watch: Salman Khan channels Gabbar Singh in latest promo
Watch: Salman Khan channels Gabbar Singh in latest promo

The new season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss is almost...

Bhavin Rabari, Bhavesh Shrimali, Dipen Raval, Paresh Mehta, and Richa Meena play the key parts in Chhellow Show.

Robert DeNiro’s Tribeca Film Festival served as the venue for the movie’s world debut. Later, it was honoured with a Golden Spike at the 66th Valladolid Film Festival in Spain, a platform for winning awards on a global scale.

On October 14, 2022, Chhellow Show, also known as Last Film Show, is scheduled for release.

Next Story