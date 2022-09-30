Salman Khan wishes the “Chhellow Show” team well

Actor Salman Khan applauds the whole team for choosing Chhellow Show

popularly known as the Last Film Show, as India’s official entry for the 95th Academy Awards.

On his Instagram, Khan posted a photo of the official movie poster along with the message, “Best wishes to the crew… @roykapurfilms @jugaadmotionpictures @pan.nalin.”

The official trailer for the movie was published earlier on yesterday. The story of the movie centres on a young Gujrati child of 9 years old who develops a passion for cinema and is inspired by its brightness, its capacity for storytelling, and the heroes it produces. He runs into difficulty because of this enthusiasm not just with his father but also with the local police. He is classified as a thief.

Bhavin Rabari, Bhavesh Shrimali, Dipen Raval, Paresh Mehta, and Richa Meena play the key parts in Chhellow Show.

Robert DeNiro’s Tribeca Film Festival served as the venue for the movie’s world debut. Later, it was honoured with a Golden Spike at the 66th Valladolid Film Festival in Spain, a platform for winning awards on a global scale.

On October 14, 2022, Chhellow Show, also known as Last Film Show, is scheduled for release.