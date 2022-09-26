Shah Rukh Khan says team was staring, made him very shy

Advertisement
Articles
  • Shah Rukh Khan’s shirtless selfie showing his abs ignited the internet.
  • Fans are still in shock, but the actor recently shared his team’s response.
  • Here is what Shah Rukh responded after his manager Pooja Dadlani and stylist Anaita Shroff posted identical images of the superstar on their Instagram accounts.
Shah Rukh Khan shirtless selfie showing his abs ignited the internet. Fans are still in shock, but the actor recently shared his team’s response. Shah Rukh responded after his manager Pooja Dadlani and stylist Anaita Shroff posted identical images of the superstar on their Instagram accounts.

Posting the picture, Pooja wrote, “People will Stare.. making it worth their while with.” To this. Shah Rukh revealed that it was Pooja and Anaita who couldn’t help but stare at him during the shoot. “Uh???? you guys were the ones staring the most and making me shy & making me look like this…[email protected]@[email protected]@[email protected]@[email protected],” commented Shah Rukh and tagged his whole team. Anaita replied with a heart and fire emoticon adding, “And stare we did!”

Shah Rukh Khan had shared the picture on social media with a caption: ‘Me to My Shirt today: ‘Tum hoti toh kaisa hota…. Tum iss baat pe hairaan hoti, Tum iss baat pe kitni hansti…….Tum hoti toh aisa hota… (how would it be if you were here, you would have been surprised at this, you would have laughed so much on this, this would have happened if you were there).’ Me also waiting for #Pathaan.’

Several celebrities and fans shared their reaction to the picture. Joining them Gauri also commented, “Oh God! Now he’s talking to his shirts also…..!!!!” “Jin logon ki shaadiyan hone ko hai… ehtiyat baratna hoga (people who are soon to be married need to be careful),” added bride-to-be Richa Chadha.

Shah Rukh’s upcoming film, Pathaan, is directed by Siddharth Anand. Deepika Padukone and John Abraham are featured as well. The movie’s theatrical debut is set for January 25, 2023.

 

