Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Shah Rukh Khan shows off abs in pic with a funny message

Shah Rukh Khan shows off abs in pic with a funny message

Articles
Advertisement
Shah Rukh Khan shows off abs in pic with a funny message

Shah Rukh Khan says team was staring, made him very shy

Advertisement
  • To promote his next movie Pathaan, the actor has just shared a shirtless photo.
  • He strikes a serious-looking position while sporting longer, darker hair, letting his eight pack abs do the talking.
  • Sharing the picture on Instagram, Shah Rukh wrote a message for his missing shirt.
Advertisement

Nowadays, Shah Rukh Khan doesn’t post on social media very often. When he does, he makes sure to leave his followers anticipating his new work even more fired up. To promote his next movie Pathaan, the actor has just shared a shirtless photo. He strikes a serious-looking position while sporting longer, darker hair, letting his eight pack abs do the talking.

Also Read

Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo in Brahmastra is described as a “item sequence” by Ayan Mukerji
Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo in Brahmastra is described as a “item sequence” by Ayan Mukerji

Since it was initially revealed, Brahmastra has been the topic of conversation....

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Shah Rukh wrote a message for his missing shirt, “Me to My Shirt today: ‘Tum hoti toh kaisa hota…. Tum iss baat pe hairaan hoti, Tum iss baat pe kitni hansti… Tum hoti toh aisa hota… (How would it be if you were here, you would have been surprised at this, you would have laughed so much on this, this would have happened if you were there). Me also waiting for Pathaan.”

Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, and others are featured in the Siddharth Anand-directed film Pathaan. Siddharth had stated last month regarding such film-related promotional posts. He said, “Every announcement of Pathaan is like revealing a piece of an epic puzzle in front of the curious eyes of the fans and audiences, leading right up to our release day. We aspire for every asset of Pathaan to be a big talking point mainly because, we, fortunately, have the content to create that buzz,” Siddharth said.

Also Read

Shah Rukh Khan arrived at Abbas-Mustan’s house at 4.30am
Shah Rukh Khan arrived at Abbas-Mustan’s house at 4.30am

When he first entered the industry, he played a bad guy in...

One of the three much anticipated movies starring Shah Rukh Khan—the other two being Jawan and Dunki—is Pathaan. It will be his first appearance since the 2018 picture Zero. Following the success of their films Om Shanti Om and Chennai Express, it has been shot in India, Spain, and other locales and will reunite the popular duo of Shah Rukh and Deepika.

Advertisement

On January 25 of next year, Pathaan is scheduled for theatrical release. According to reports, Shah Rukh portrays a RAW agent while John Abraham plays a formidable foe.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Mahira khan shares photos in bold dress
Mahira khan shares photos in bold dress
Khloé Kardashian mistaken for Taylor Swift by fans in new edited pics
Khloé Kardashian mistaken for Taylor Swift by fans in new edited pics
Gayle King celebrates birthday with Oprah Winfrey
Gayle King celebrates birthday with Oprah Winfrey
Jeremiah Duggar and wife Hannah welcome their first child
Jeremiah Duggar and wife Hannah welcome their first child
Saheefa Jabbar reveals how she married Khawaja Khizer Hussain
Saheefa Jabbar reveals how she married Khawaja Khizer Hussain
Lata Mangeshkar includes on Rolling Stone's 200 best singers all time
Lata Mangeshkar includes on Rolling Stone's 200 best singers all time
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story