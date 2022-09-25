Shah Rukh Khan shows off abs in pic with a funny message

To promote his next movie Pathaan, the actor has just shared a shirtless photo.

He strikes a serious-looking position while sporting longer, darker hair, letting his eight pack abs do the talking.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Shah Rukh wrote a message for his missing shirt.

Advertisement

Nowadays, Shah Rukh Khan doesn’t post on social media very often. When he does, he makes sure to leave his followers anticipating his new work even more fired up. To promote his next movie Pathaan, the actor has just shared a shirtless photo. He strikes a serious-looking position while sporting longer, darker hair, letting his eight pack abs do the talking.

Also Read Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo in Brahmastra is described as a “item sequence” by Ayan Mukerji Since it was initially revealed, Brahmastra has been the topic of conversation....

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Shah Rukh wrote a message for his missing shirt, “Me to My Shirt today: ‘Tum hoti toh kaisa hota…. Tum iss baat pe hairaan hoti, Tum iss baat pe kitni hansti… Tum hoti toh aisa hota… (How would it be if you were here, you would have been surprised at this, you would have laughed so much on this, this would have happened if you were there). Me also waiting for Pathaan.”

Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, and others are featured in the Siddharth Anand-directed film Pathaan. Siddharth had stated last month regarding such film-related promotional posts. He said, “Every announcement of Pathaan is like revealing a piece of an epic puzzle in front of the curious eyes of the fans and audiences, leading right up to our release day. We aspire for every asset of Pathaan to be a big talking point mainly because, we, fortunately, have the content to create that buzz,” Siddharth said.

Also Read Shah Rukh Khan arrived at Abbas-Mustan’s house at 4.30am When he first entered the industry, he played a bad guy in...

One of the three much anticipated movies starring Shah Rukh Khan—the other two being Jawan and Dunki—is Pathaan. It will be his first appearance since the 2018 picture Zero. Following the success of their films Om Shanti Om and Chennai Express, it has been shot in India, Spain, and other locales and will reunite the popular duo of Shah Rukh and Deepika.

Advertisement

On January 25 of next year, Pathaan is scheduled for theatrical release. According to reports, Shah Rukh portrays a RAW agent while John Abraham plays a formidable foe.