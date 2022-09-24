Since it was initially revealed, Brahmastra has been the topic of conversation.

And since the movie has been out, fans are really enthusiastic about it.

The Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor movie has not only broken box office records but also won over audiences worldwide.

The audience has enjoyed every aspect of the movie, but Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo as Vanar Astra has to be the one standout moment. Recently, Ayan Mukerji talked about Brahmastra fan theories in general and the scene starring SRK in particular. He likened King Khan’s scene with Iron Man while discussing this.

According to Ayan Mukerji, if viewers attentively examine the sequence with Shah Rukh Khan, they will see that it has a tone that is somewhat reminiscent of Iron Man. He claimed that they had always believed that Vanar Astra would exist in science, and for this reason, Ayan had chosen to portray SRK as a scientist. The director also thought carefully about how that particular scene’s tone differs from the tone of the remainder of the movie.

Ayan Mukerji added, “The tonality of that scene, because it is a bit of an item sequence at the beginning of part one, is different from the tonality of the rest of the film. Brahmastra has a romance between Shiva and Isha, it has some sincerity in its tonality. But Shah Rukh Khan is kind of a hero, cracking jokes. So, I knew that that tonality is different, even when we were shooting it, we were like this is very exciting. We were also having fun while shooting that part as it was very playful.”

Ayan replied, “Brahmastra is a big-budget movie. When we started to create Brahmastra, we were not creating just part 1. It was an investment that we were making in trilogy and in part 2 and part 3. So, a lot of our cost that we invested in part 1 is also invested in setting up the foundation, the writing, building assets, concept work on Part 2 and Part 3. And then there was idea which was always in my mind but which really came to life while making Brahmastra was the idea of Astra, Vanarastra.”