Shilpa Shetty performs pooja to mark beginning of Navratri

The celebrations in actor Shilpa Shetty’s home got on on Monday with a pooja to mark the start of Navratri.

She posted a video of her puja at home on her Instagram account.

She may be seen offering flowers to the statues of the goddesses Lakshmi, Saraswati, and Durga while she performs pooja.

Advertisement

The celebrations in actor Shilpa Shetty home got on on Monday with a pooja to mark the start of Navratri. She posted a video of her puja at home on her Instagram account. She may be seen offering flowers to the statues of the goddesses Lakshmi, Saraswati, and Durga while she performs pooja.

She captioned the video on Instagram Reels, “Shardiya Navratri ki dheron shubhkaamnayein! (Many many happy returns of Shardiya Navratri). Happy Navratri to all of you.” Many of her fans wrote, “Jai mata di” and posted heart emojis.

Also Read Shilpa Shetty fulfills mom-to-be Alia Bhatt’s wish with ‘yummy pizza’ Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are promoting Brahmastra with all their might....

She further listed her goals, “Let’s cleanse and purify the soul during these holy 9 days. Prathama: I will leave all my anger, Dwitiya : I will stop judging people, Tritiya: I will leave all my grudges. Chaturthi: I will forgive myself & everyone, Panchami: I will accept myself & everyone as they are, Shashti: I will love myself & everyone unconditionally, Saptami: I will leave all my feelings of jealousy & guilt, Durgashtami: I will leave all my fears and Maha Navami: I will offer gratitude for all the things I have and all which I will get. Jai mata di.”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) Advertisement

Also Read Shilpa Shetty pens a heartfelt note Shilpa Shetty, a Bollywood actress, is highly active on social media and...

The nine incarnations of goddess Durga are honored at Shardiya Navratri. All nine forms are worshipped during the nine-day celebration. The devotees begin the festivities by setting an earthen pot filled with soil and grains on the ground and tying an auspicious string around the pot’s neck. For the following nine days, they worship the clay pot, also known as kalash.

Next up for Shilpa Shetty is the online series Indian Police Force by Rohit Shetty, which also stars Sidharth Malhotra. The eight-part series, which will be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video next year, also serves as Shilpa, Sidharth, and Rohit’s OTT debut.