Shraddha Kapoor urges admirers to consume modaks

However, modaks, a sweet delicacy that is eaten by many, are necessary for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations to be complete. So, in line with the celebrations, Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor had the opportunity to sample some mouthwatering modaks at this year's Ganeshotsav.

Shraddha is taking part in the celebration of Lord Ganesh’s return to his homeland much like the rest of India. She frequently posts images of her daily activities and mentions how much she loves Ganpati’s Aagman.

Today, she took to her social media and shared a picture of herself enjoying a large plate of Modak. She wrote “Kuch nahi hota bhaie, Khaate Jao”

The holiday of Ganesh Chaturthi honours the birth of Lord Ganesha. One of the most well-known Hindu holidays is this one. It is said that during these ten days of celebration, Lord Ganesha and his mother, Goddess Parvati, go to Earth and bestow their blessings on the populace. In pandals, temples, and houses, people worship Lord Ganesha.

Ganesh Chaturthi is a festival that emphasises sweet indulgence, much like many other Indian holidays. Modaks are reputedly one of Lord Ganesha’s favourite candies.

Shraddha Kapoor, meanwhile, has a large social media following (74.2 M users). The actress has amassed a sizable following on social media, although her profile says “effortless”! Shraddha typically posts images of her life.

