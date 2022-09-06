Siddhant Chaturvedi likes to keep it subtle yet stylish in an all-black

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi is a perfect example of how “hard work and skill lead you places.” From being a regular guy to being an amazing Bollywood icon has been a lengthy path for him. He is among the most talented and promising performers in the industry right now. Many people liked him because of his endearing appearance and boy-next-door attitude. Since making his acting debut in Gully Boy, a Zoya Akhtar film starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, he hasn’t looked back. The most recent project of Shakun Batra, Gehraiyaan, was a big success. He romanced Deepika Padukone in the film, and many people applauded their on-screen connection.

On screen, Siddhant’s acting prowess and versatility have shown off his skills. Off-screen, the star has been consistently putting on some bookmark-worthy outfits. The actor’s personal style is equally varied, ranging from his go-to streetwear looks to an all-black suit. The expectation for Siddhant Chaturvedi’s upcoming movie Phone Bhoot has grown recently. As he continues to offer some really thought-provoking ideas from his Siddychats, the actor is back with another pertinent poem from his collection. The actor, who attended Koffee With Karan 7 with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter, made an impressive entrance while preserving his good looks in all-black attire.

The actor posted a sweet photo of himself on social media wearing only black and flashing his endearing stud smile. Siddhant made the decision to wear a sharp ensemble that included a black leather jacket that projected a cosy, laid-back attitude, black dress pants, and a black silk shirt. His beard and short hair were both carefully styled. His costume was completed by a chain, a gunmetal ring, a watch by Ulysse Nardin, and a pair of glossy black oxford shoes by Pellé Santino. Chaturvedi has an intense gaze and appears to be the epitome of a gentleman. In another image, he read poems from his collection of Siddychats. With a smiley, he added the phrase, “Little things & fortunate coincidences.” When he released the image, fans

Regarding his upcoming roles, Siddhant will next be seen in the action-packed movie Phone Bhoot, starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Yudhra. In addition, he finished filming Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Ananya Panday and Adarash Gourav.

