Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet are inseparable in this romantic song, "Haaniya Ve,"

Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet are inseparable in this romantic song, “Haaniya Ve,”

  • Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh, and Ajay Devgn’s comic entertainer is ready to delight audiences.
  • The trailer, which the creators have previously released, is jam-packed with entertainment value.
  • They’ve now published the second song, “Haaniya Ve,” to keep the energy high.
Fans continue to enjoy the first song, Manike. Over a million people have already viewed it. The preview for Haaniya Ve has already been released, and the entire song will follow on September 28.

Rakul posted an image from the song that Sidharth had posted on his Instagram stories. Love is a feeling that makes you dance and gives you butterflies in your tummy, according to her caption! currently has a preview for #HaaniyaVe! Song coming soon! ‘Thank God’ opens in theatres on October 25. The song begins with Sidharth and Rakul (who are portraying husband and wife) reminiscing their previous passionate encounters. They were clearly deeply in love, even if the video was only a few seconds long.
Emoticons of the fire and heart were used by viewers as comments. Sidharth is depicted in the teaser as a typical young man who is annoyed and envious of everyone, including of his wife. He was involved in an accident one day and was left in a precarious situation. The real game begins after he encounters Ajay Devgn’s portrayal of Lord Chitargupt. The movie will be entertaining to watch.

Check out this song’s composition here:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

Rakul is currently having fun in Scotland with Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. She has uploaded numerous images. Currently, Sidharth is hard at work filming his first web series, Indian Police Force.

