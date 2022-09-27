Sonam Kapoor share more pics of son Vayu on a special day

Actress Sonam Kapoor shared a priceless photo of her newborn baby Vayu Kapoor Ahuja with her grandma Nirmal Kapoor.

Actress Sonam Kapoor shared a priceless photo of her newborn baby Vayu Kapoor Ahuja with her grandma Nirmal Kapoor. Who also celebrated her birthday on Tuesday, on Instagram. She also shared a flashback photo of herself and Nirmal when they were kids. The actor tweeted “Happy happy birthday dadi love [email protected]” on the occasion.

The young child’s face was obscured in the photograph of Vayu and Nirmal. He was being held by Nirmal and was dressed in bright saffron attire. Sonam’s family members like aunt Maheep Kapoor and cousin Akshay Marwah left red heart emojis in the comment section shortly after the post went live.

On August 20, Sonam and Anand Ahuja welcomed their son. The parents shared their reasons for the baby’s name on social media as soon as his first month was over. But they still don’t show Vayu’s face in pictures.

In addition, Anil Kapoor posted a number of pictures and a birthday message for his mother. “The wonderful daughter, wife, mother, grandmother & now great grandmother celebrates her 88th birthday today! There’s no one like you! Happy Birthday Mom! @nirmalkapoorbombay,” he wrote.

Prior to the Covid-19 epidemic, Sonam Kapoor stated that she and her husband Anand had been hoping to have their first child in 2020. Sonam recalled that she told Anand they had to stop waiting last year on her birthday. “So, ß Anand and I decided… We were planning for 2020. Then we were in Delhi at the beginning of the pandemic at his parents’ house and at that point we just decide to wait, because we did not know what Covid-19 was at that point. We did not understand and we thought, let’s just wait,” Sonam said.

The actress claimed that she discovered she was pregnant around Christmas 2021. Sonam’s pregnancy was revealed by the couple in March. They had published images from her and Anand’s maternity photo session. Sonam’s next performance will be in Blind, a production by Sujoy Ghosh. She last appeared with Dulquer Salmaan in The Zoya Factor.