Soundarya Rajinikanth celebrates her birthday with Rajinikanth and Veer

Actor Rajinikanth’s daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth turned 38 on September 20.

She took to her Instagram and shared a picture featuring his father and baby boy Veer from her birthday celebrations.

She thanked all her fans for wishing her on her special day.

Advertisement

On September 20, Soundarya Rajinikanth, the daughter of the actor Rajinikanth, turned 38. She posted a picture of her father and her baby boy Veer from her birthday party on Instagram. She thanked everyone who had sent her birthday wishes. She is wearing a saree and a garland around her neck in the picture. She sat on a couch and held Veer in her arms. You can see Rajinikanth standing behind the couch. He was taking pictures with her daughter while wearing a white kurta. Soundarya didn’t show the world her baby’s face. Instead, she put a sticker over it.

Soundarya wrote, “To every person who took time to wish me on my birthday yesterday THANK YOU SO SO SO MUCH.. gods have blessed me with the best gift this year, my Veer papa. And having this amazing gods child behind me always life is a true blessing.”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Soundarya Rajinikanth (@soundaryaarajinikant)

Advertisement

Also Read Shanaya Kapoor serves major fitness goals Shanaya Kapoor is a prominent Bollywood starlet. Even before entering entertainment, Sanjay...