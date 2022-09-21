Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Soundarya Rajinikanth celebrates her birthday with Rajinikanth and Veer

Soundarya Rajinikanth celebrates her birthday with Rajinikanth and Veer

Articles
Advertisement
Soundarya Rajinikanth celebrates her birthday with Rajinikanth and Veer

Soundarya Rajinikanth celebrates her birthday with Rajinikanth and Veer

Advertisement
  • Actor Rajinikanth’s daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth turned 38 on September 20.
  • She took to her Instagram and shared a picture featuring his father and baby boy Veer from her birthday celebrations.
  • She thanked all her fans for wishing her on her special day.
Advertisement

On September 20, Soundarya Rajinikanth, the daughter of the actor Rajinikanth, turned 38. She posted a picture of her father and her baby boy Veer from her birthday party on Instagram. She thanked everyone who had sent her birthday wishes. She is wearing a saree and a garland around her neck in the picture. She sat on a couch and held Veer in her arms. You can see Rajinikanth standing behind the couch. He was taking pictures with her daughter while wearing a white kurta. Soundarya didn’t show the world her baby’s face. Instead, she put a sticker over it.

Soundarya wrote, “To every person who took time to wish me on my birthday yesterday THANK YOU SO SO SO MUCH.. gods have blessed me with the best gift this year, my Veer papa. And having this amazing gods child behind me always life is a true blessing.”

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Soundarya Rajinikanth (@soundaryaarajinikant)

Advertisement

Also Read

Shanaya Kapoor serves major fitness goals
Shanaya Kapoor serves major fitness goals

Shanaya Kapoor is a prominent Bollywood starlet. Even before entering entertainment, Sanjay...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story