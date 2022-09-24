The teaser for Konkona Sensharma and Manoj Bajpayee’s upcoming series Soup has been revealed, and if you like offbeat dramas and dark humour, you’re in for a treat.

In the Abhishek Chaubey-directed film Soup, an untalented chef named Swathi Shetty hatches a scheme to have her lover, Umesh, take the place of her husband Prabhakar in order to keep her restaurant open.

But too many cooks threaten to ruin the soup when a bumbling town inspector and a few amateur crooks get involved. On Saturday, the teaser was released during the Tudum Fan Event.

Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Nasser, Sayaji Shinde, and Lal are the main actors in the gloomy comedy-crime show. Manoj Bajpayee’s character with the eye patch and Konkona Sensharma’s character, who seems to be hatching a grand scheme, are both introduced in the one-minute teaser.

“If by any chance everything works out, just image, you will have everything and we will be married,” she is heard saying. The creators shared the teaser with the message, “#Tudum is serving it HOT! Your thoughts will be blown by this dark comedy-drama that comes straight from the kitchen to your screens! The arrival of #Soup, made with a hidden ingredient, is imminent! View the teaser down below.

Social media users shared their excitement about the series shortly after the teaser was released. Can’t wait for this amazing trip, one Instagram user remarked, while another added, “Finally a terrific cast & a good trailer that strikes the target.”

The series’ creators described the components that went into developing Soup as follows: “Soup is a delicious soup of love, lust, pleasure, and suspense. This series has a delicious seasoning provided by Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sensharma that will stick with you. Grab a fork because Soup will only be available on Netflix!

After Sonchiriya and the “Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa” scene in Ray, Manoj Bajpayee and director Abhishek Chaubey have worked together three times on a film, Soup.

Guns & Gulaabs, Scoop, CAT, Rana Naidu, as well as movies like Monica O, My Darling, Kathal, Khufiya, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, and others also had teasers and names revealed at Tudum India.