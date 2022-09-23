Advertisement
Sudhir Mishra lauds Nawazaddin Siddiqui for surrendering himself

Articles
  • Nawazuddin Siddiqui is always being praised by director Sudhir Mishra.
  • In the streaming film “Serious Men,” which was adapted from the same-titled novel by Manu Joseph, Sudhir directed Nawaz.
  • Sudhir heaped admiration on the actor and said that Nawaz had given all of his talent to him.
Nawazaddin Siddiqui is always being praised by director Sudhir Mishra. In the streaming film “Serious Men,” which was adapted from the same-titled novel by Manu Joseph, Sudhir directed Nawaz.
Sudhir heaped admiration on the actor and said that Nawaz had given all of his talent to him.

He said, “When I worked with Nawaz in serious men, I had a wonderful experience. He just hands himself over to you and he is this perfect. If you read any interview of Nawaz, he always says that I have done nothing, whatever Sudhir Bhai asked me to do, I did.”

Explaining what Nawaz said is partly correct, the filmmaker added, “It’s right to an extent but that’s wrong because he is handing himself to me with all that talent. So when I tell him something, it goes through that talent, through that skill set and emerges. He is not consciously doing it but it’s amazing to see him work. Success has not made him lazy. He still puts in a lot of work.”

His forthcoming movie “Haddi” recently debuted its first look, and it went viral online. The actor, who will portray a transgender character, needed four hours to prepare for each scene before the cameras started rolling.
Nawaz has an intriguing slate of flicks coming up, including “Tiku Weds Sheru,” “Noorani Chehra,” and “Adbhut.”

