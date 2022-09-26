Sunny Leone warns against ‘fake’ event using her name in Thailand

Sunny Leone urged followers on Monday not to attend an event that was exploiting her name as a promotional tool.

The actor insists that he has no relationship to her despite the fact that it is rumored to take place in Thailand.

She referred to it as phony and asked others not to believe it.

Sunny tweeted, “NOTICE: I am NOT associated with this #event in anyway nor does this award show/event organisers have any rights to use my name. Kindly make sure that you do not fall for such #Scams.” The event is on the occasion of New Year and goes by the name G-Town Awards. Meanwhile, fans have requested the actor to take action against the event.

Sunny Leone is extremely well-liked on social media. While she consistently draws attention from users of social media with every image or video she shares. Her family is likewise extremely well-liked. Sunny is Daniel Weber’s wife. Noah, Asher, and Nisha are their children.

Although Sunny is a frequent user of social media, her children are not. She recently discussed it and stated that while she is a famous figure, she is doing her best to provide her children a typical childhood. There is a no social media policy in place at their home for the same.

On occasion, Sunny’s family may be among the numerous celebrities that receive criticism on social media. She added about it, “Everybody who is in the entertainment field and is on social media, we are all being judged for something or the other. It’s all about understanding the science behind that negativity, which I often break down, and it is that those people don’t know me.” Sunny was last seen in MX Player’s Anamika.