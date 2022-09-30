Tarun Arora salt-and-pepper look and chiselled abs are a dream hit

Actor Tarun Arora is aging like a good wine, as seen by his most recent Instagram posts.

Fans were impressed by the actor’s 43-year-old salt-and-pepper appearance in recent photos.

In the most recent, Tarun uploaded images of himself looking sharp at a photo shoot while wearing an all-black tuxedo.

In the most recent, Tarun uploaded images of himself looking sharp at a photo shoot while wearing an all-black tuxedo. He displayed a razor-sharp jawline, which enhanced his well-kempt beard. Reacting to it, a fan commented, “Looking so good!” “Kyun jaau mai ganne ke khet mai… kya khaas baat hai…,” added another fan referring to Tarun’s evergreen line from Jab We Met’s climax scene. Someone else also said, “We hate you Anshuman but love you Tarun,” in the Imtiaz Ali directed film, the actor portrayed Kareena Kapoor Khan’s one-sided love who initially rejects her but subsequently returns just to be rejected.

Even though Tarun is not verified on the photo-sharing app, his fans adore him. He continues to post images of himself from photo assignments and other endeavors. In addition, he enjoys working out a lot and occasionally gives his followers a peek into his workouts.

With the release of Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi in 1999, Tarun Arora made his Bollywood debut. He acted in movies including Ghuttan (2006), Men Not Allowed (2006), 19 Revolution (2004), Hawas (2004), and Sheen (2004). (2007). He gained notoriety for his performance as Anshuman in the film Jab We Met and went on to appear in films such as 2, Love Guru, Kanithan, Chiranjeevi’s Khaidi No 150, Kanchana 3, and Akshay Kumar’s Laxmii.

Tarun celebrated 14 years of Jab We Met last year. He shared in a post about the occasion, “#gratitude for being part of this iconic film which gave me the name Anshuman .. 14 years to what happened to Anshuman ? Did he find his muse ? Thank you @imtiazaliofficialfor such a brilliant film ..#14yearstojabwemet.”