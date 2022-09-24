Advertisement
Edition: English
Teaser for Vishal Bhardwaj and Tabu's upcoming spy thriller Khufiya is now available

Articles
Teaser for Vishal Bhardwaj and Tabu's upcoming spy thriller Khufiya is now available

  • The trailer for Vishal Bhardwaj’s Khufiya has been eagerly anticipated by fans ever since it was announced.
  • Due to its intriguing ensemble cast, which includes Tabu, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Ashish Vidyarthi in key roles, the movie has captured everyone’s attention.

All of the fans were ecstatic when Netflix announced a list of upcoming films and web series today, as it held one of the biggest fan events. One of the movies announced at the Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event is Vishal Bhardwaj’s Khufiya.

In Khufiya, Krishna Mehra, an R&AW agent, embarks on a journey while juggling her dual roles as a spy and a lover after being given a crucial mission. “Khufiya is a spy thriller about the internal ongoings at the Research and Analysis wing and a story about one agent getting to the bottom of things while navigating her personal and professional identity. We cannot wait for fans to see Tabu in action alongside Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi and Ashish Vidyarthi.” You get a glimpse of Tabu in the trailer, and you’ll be intrigued and want to figure out the mystery.
View the teaser here:

 

Meanwhile, hit movies like Haider and Maqbool were created by Vishal Bhardwaj and Tabu through their enchanted partnership. The actress announced the movie on her official Twitter account last year. She wrote “Expect nothing but sheer thrill. Excited to announce my re-uniting with @vishalrbhardwaj for #Khufiya. Coming very soon on @netflix_in! @alifazal9.” Bhardwaj also shared the same poster on his handle and wrote, “Justice gets personal. I’m extremely thrilled to share Khufiya with you, a spy thriller inspired by true events. Coming soon, only on Netflix.”

