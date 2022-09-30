Mismatched Season 2 trailer released
Money and success “create more enemies than happiness,” says Nag as The Ghost. He forges it into a sword to battle the underworld since he has a long list of foes.
It’s interesting that we get to witness a tiny bit of practically every action scene in the film. As we all know, Praveen Sattaru is an expert in dealing with stylish and action thrillers, and The Ghost offers an extensive feast for fans of action movies. It is, of course, quite emotional. Sonal Chauhan is a pleasant surprise since we are intrigued by the fact that she is clutching some powerful weapons.
In the movie, Gul Panag plays Nagarjuna’s sister, while Anikha Surendran plays his niece. The BGM, by Mark K. Robin, elevates each scene and character in the trailer.
View the trailer for The Ghost below:
Manish Chaudhari, Ravi Varma, and Srikanth Iyengar play supporting parts in Praveen Sattaru’s written and directed film “The Ghost,” which also stars Srikanth Iyengar. The movie is scheduled for release on October 5, 2022.
The music pair of Bharath and Saurab composed the songs for the film. Dinesh Subbarayan and Kaecha choreographed the stunts, and Mukesh G is the director of photography.
