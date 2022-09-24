Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Tiger Shroff calls Allu Arjun his “favourite South actor.”

Tiger Shroff calls Allu Arjun his “favourite South actor.”

Articles
Advertisement
Tiger Shroff calls Allu Arjun his “favourite South actor.”

Tiger Shroff calls Allu Arjun his “favourite South actor.”

Advertisement
  • There is no need to introduce Allu Arjun. After Pushpa: The Rise was released, he became a pan-Indian star with a global fan base.
  • He also has a lot of famous followers, like Tiger Shroff from Bollywood.
  • The Heropanti actor is a true fanboy because he selected Allu Arjun as his preferred South Indian performer.
Advertisement

Tiger Shroff shared his favourite South star at an Instagram Ask Me Anything session with his followers. Tiger said, “Iconic performer Allu Arjun,” when asked about his favourite South Indian actor. The internet is currently agog with his reaction.

Also Read

Tiger Shroff shows off his chiselled body
Tiger Shroff shows off his chiselled body

Tiger Shroff is an undeniably great Bollywood actor who inspires his fans...

Allu Arjun is a fan of Tiger, while Tiger is a fan of Allu Ayaan. Hardcore action, superhero, and Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff fans include Allu Ayaan. Yes, the star child adores Tiger and jokingly refers to him as “Tiger Squash.” Ayaan frequently displayed his affection for Tiger, which was too adorable. Ayaan was particularly taken with Tiger’s dancing abilities, in which his father is also an expert, along with his action prowess and six-pack body.

Allu Arjun will begin filming for his hotly contested drama Pushpa: The Rule next on the job front. Sukumaran, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil will all reprise their original roles from Pushpa: The Rise in the project, which he will also direct.

Also Read

Tiger Shroff shares pic to wish Akshay Kumar on his birthday
Tiger Shroff shares pic to wish Akshay Kumar on his birthday

Celebrities, friends and fans wish Akshay Kumar happy birthday on social media....

Additionally, Pinkvilla has exclusive knowledge that Allu Arjun’s film Icon, which he co-directed with Venu Sriram, has been postponed. According to a unit-related source, “Bunny has backed out of Venu Sriram’s Icon for a lot of reasons. His upcoming lineups and also the story is the reason why he decided to drop Venu’s movie.”

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Meghan Markle ‘now planning her own book on time in royal family’
Meghan Markle ‘now planning her own book on time in royal family’
Prince William, Kate were furious as Harry's shocking book leaked
Prince William, Kate were furious as Harry's shocking book leaked
Shahid Kapoor celebrates new year with wife Mira Rajput; See pics
Shahid Kapoor celebrates new year with wife Mira Rajput; See pics
Anushka Sharma steps out in little black dress Virat Kohli in Dubai
Anushka Sharma steps out in little black dress Virat Kohli in Dubai
King Charles is
King Charles is "waiting for Harry & Meghan to destroy themselves"
Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul spend New Year's Eve together in Dubai
Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul spend New Year's Eve together in Dubai
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story