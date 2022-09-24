Tiger Shroff calls Allu Arjun his “favourite South actor.”

There is no need to introduce Allu Arjun. After Pushpa: The Rise was released, he became a pan-Indian star with a global fan base.

He also has a lot of famous followers, like Tiger Shroff from Bollywood.

The Heropanti actor is a true fanboy because he selected Allu Arjun as his preferred South Indian performer.

Tiger Shroff shared his favourite South star at an Instagram Ask Me Anything session with his followers. Tiger said, “Iconic performer Allu Arjun,” when asked about his favourite South Indian actor. The internet is currently agog with his reaction.

Allu Arjun is a fan of Tiger, while Tiger is a fan of Allu Ayaan. Hardcore action, superhero, and Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff fans include Allu Ayaan. Yes, the star child adores Tiger and jokingly refers to him as “Tiger Squash.” Ayaan frequently displayed his affection for Tiger, which was too adorable. Ayaan was particularly taken with Tiger’s dancing abilities, in which his father is also an expert, along with his action prowess and six-pack body.

Allu Arjun will begin filming for his hotly contested drama Pushpa: The Rule next on the job front. Sukumaran, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil will all reprise their original roles from Pushpa: The Rise in the project, which he will also direct.

Additionally, Pinkvilla has exclusive knowledge that Allu Arjun’s film Icon, which he co-directed with Venu Sriram, has been postponed. According to a unit-related source, “Bunny has backed out of Venu Sriram’s Icon for a lot of reasons. His upcoming lineups and also the story is the reason why he decided to drop Venu’s movie.”