Vidya Balan shares hilarious video with Punjabi dialogues

The actor Vidya Balan capitalized on a recent craze by making a film on the popular Punjabi dialogue and posting it to social media.

She posted a video on her Instagram account in which she was seen acting out a popular line while donning a black sweatshirt.

Vidya recreated a Punjabi dialogue which means, “Sometimes after listening to you, I strongly feel I should just enter the cell phone itself to give you two tight slaps.”

Advertisement

The actor Vidya Balan capitalized on a recent craze by making a film on the popular Punjabi dialogue and posting it to social media. She posted a video on her Instagram account in which she was seen acting out a popular line while donning a black sweatshirt. Vidya recreated a Punjabi dialogue which means, “Sometimes after listening to you, I strongly feel I should just enter the cell phone itself to give you two tight slaps.”

Also Read Vidya Balan liked Pooja Bhatt’s kissing moments in Bombay Begums Pooja Bhatt will soon be seen in the upcoming film Chup. She...

At the conclusion of the video, the “Shakuntala Devi” performer displays amusing facial gestures. She posted the video with the message, “Call me.” As soon as she shared the video, followers and colleagues in the industry swamped the comment area with amusement and heart emoticons.

For her role in the film Sherni, Vidya Balan most recently took home the Best Actress Critics Award at the 67th Filmfare Awards in Mumbai. The fictitious story “Sherni” follows the journey of a forest officer who seeks harmony in a world where there is conflict between humans and animals. produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, and Amit Masurkar, and directed by Amit Masurkar.

Also Read Vidya Balan recreated the ‘aapko kya’ moment in bathtub The well-known "Aapko kya" moment from Anupamaa has been covered by Vidya...

Advertisement

Advertisement

At the 67th Filmfare Awards, famous people including Vicky Kaushal, Asees Kaur, B Praak, Vishnuvardhan, and Pankaj Tripathi also won awards in various categories.In the meantime, speaking of the acting front, the “Parineeta” actor most recently appeared alongside Shefali Shah in the movie “Jalsa,” which is a T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment production and is directed by Suresh Triveni. The movie received a respectable response from online users after its Amazon Prime Video debut. She will soon be seen in “Neeyat” and a different, unnamed Shirsha Guha Thakurta film.