Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Vidya Balan shares hilarious video with Punjabi dialogues

Vidya Balan shares hilarious video with Punjabi dialogues

Articles
Advertisement
Vidya Balan shares hilarious video with Punjabi dialogues

Vidya Balan shares hilarious video with Punjabi dialogues

Advertisement
  • The actor Vidya Balan capitalized on a recent craze by making a film on the popular Punjabi dialogue and posting it to social media.
  • She posted a video on her Instagram account in which she was seen acting out a popular line while donning a black sweatshirt.
  • Vidya recreated a Punjabi dialogue which means, “Sometimes after listening to you, I strongly feel I should just enter the cell phone itself to give you two tight slaps.”
Advertisement

The actor Vidya Balan capitalized on a recent craze by making a film on the popular Punjabi dialogue and posting it to social media. She posted a video on her Instagram account in which she was seen acting out a popular line while donning a black sweatshirt. Vidya recreated a Punjabi dialogue which means, “Sometimes after listening to you, I strongly feel I should just enter the cell phone itself to give you two tight slaps.”

Also Read

Vidya Balan liked Pooja Bhatt’s kissing moments in Bombay Begums
Vidya Balan liked Pooja Bhatt’s kissing moments in Bombay Begums

Pooja Bhatt will soon be seen in the upcoming film Chup. She...

At the conclusion of the video, the “Shakuntala Devi” performer displays amusing facial gestures. She posted the video with the message, “Call me.” As soon as she shared the video, followers and colleagues in the industry swamped the comment area with amusement and heart emoticons.

For her role in the film Sherni, Vidya Balan most recently took home the Best Actress Critics Award at the 67th Filmfare Awards in Mumbai. The fictitious story “Sherni” follows the journey of a forest officer who seeks harmony in a world where there is conflict between humans and animals. produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, and Amit Masurkar, and directed by Amit Masurkar.

Also Read

Vidya Balan recreated the ‘aapko kya’ moment in bathtub
Vidya Balan recreated the ‘aapko kya’ moment in bathtub

The well-known "Aapko kya" moment from Anupamaa has been covered by Vidya...


At the 67th Filmfare Awards, famous people including Vicky Kaushal, Asees Kaur, B Praak, Vishnuvardhan, and Pankaj Tripathi also won awards in various categories.
Advertisement
In the meantime, speaking of the acting front, the “Parineeta” actor most recently appeared alongside Shefali Shah in the movie “Jalsa,” which is a T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment production and is directed by Suresh Triveni. The movie received a respectable response from online users after its Amazon Prime Video debut. She will soon be seen in “Neeyat” and a different, unnamed Shirsha Guha Thakurta film.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Pathaan's Besharam Rang copied Sajjad Ali's song
Pathaan's Besharam Rang copied Sajjad Ali's song
Saheefa Jabbar shares how she wedded Khawaja Khizer
Saheefa Jabbar shares how she wedded Khawaja Khizer
Prince Harry needs to 'decide what he wants' warns expert
Prince Harry needs to 'decide what he wants' warns expert
Sajjad Delafrooz hopes 2023 will be a better year for homeland Iran
Sajjad Delafrooz hopes 2023 will be a better year for homeland Iran
Prince Harry's TV interview bombshell: sets royal 'Heartbreaking' on twitter
Prince Harry's TV interview bombshell: sets royal 'Heartbreaking' on twitter
Badshah Paagal tour is a success as he moves ahead in 8 cities
Badshah Paagal tour is a success as he moves ahead in 8 cities
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story