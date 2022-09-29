Vikram Vedha advance booking are slow, might crash at Box Office

With hardly a day left in the theatrical premiere of Vikram Vedha, advance ticket booking is started.

However, unlike the other film releasing on the day—Ponniyin Selvan I—Vikram Vedha has not been able to set the cash registers ringing so far.

Vikram Vedha had sold enough advance tickets for its opening day to total just over 2 crore rupees.

Trade sources claim that by Thursday night, Vikram Vedha had sold enough advance tickets for its opening day to total just over 2 crore rupees. The figure pales in comparison to Ponniyin Selvan’s outstanding day one advance booking of over ₹12 crore by the same time. However, Ponniyin Selvan is a larger, event film, so comparing the advance booking figures of a Hindi film to those of a Tamil film may be slightly unfair to the former as south releases typically score higher on that number.

But despite accounting for that, Vikram Vedha’s advance booking figures are far from promising. Currently, the numbers for the Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan movie’s day one advance booking are less than the sums for movies like Laal Singh Chaddha (2.8 crore) and Shamshera (2.5 crore), both of which did poorly at the box office. It still has a few hours to make up that gap though.

However, trade analysts say the film can still redeem itself with good word of mouth. The initial reaction to the film from critics and trade analysts have been largely positive. Sources say that positive reviews and good word of mouth can give the film that much-needed push over the weekend.

Trade sources also raise some doubt at the first day box office predictions being shared for the film. Various trade analysts have claimed that the Pushkar-Gayathri film can make up to ₹15 crore at the domestic box office on its opening day. If that occurs, it will surpass Brahmastra as the second-highest opening for a Hindi movie this year. However, sources from exhibition side say they are estimating a maximum of ₹8-10-crore opening for the film based on the trends so far.

Vikram Vedha is the remake of Pushkar and Gayathri’s 2017 Tamil hit of the same name. The original film starred Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan. Both films are loosely based on the popular folk tale Vikram-Betaal.