Vikram Vedha, Hrithik Roshan’s upcoming release, is ready to go. The actor has made every effort to promote his movie

It also features Saif Ali Khan, Rohit Saraf, and other important actors in key parts.

Fans have been anxiously anticipating the movie ever since the trailer was published.

Hrithik recently shared his reasons for not doing 4-5 movies annually in a group interview, as well as his thoughts on the Vikram Vedha producers.

When asked why he can’t do more movies in a year, Hrithik Roshan said that he wants to, but he just can’t find the proper material. The actor claimed that Pushkar and Gayatri had the most brilliant minds he has recently encountered. They were described by him as amazing and fascinating people. He claims that if the writing keeps up, he would make four to five movies a year, if he could. Speaking further about Vikram Vedha, Hrithik disclosed that he is a slave to his instincts, which are based on how much the script has affected him on a soul-level. The actor continued by saying that his authors and directors control him.

Talking about Vikram Vedha is an action-thriller that Pushkar-Gayatri wrote and directed. It is a production of YNOT Studios and is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, Reliance Entertainment, Friday Filmworks, and Jio Studios. Pushkar-Gayatri is the film’s director, and Bhushan Kumar, S. Sashikanth, and Reliance Entertainment are its producers. On September 30, 2022, Vikram Vedha will premiere on huge screens around the world.

In addition to Vikram Vedha, Hrithik Roshan’s upcoming film, Fighter, will also star Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.