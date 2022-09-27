Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Vikram Vedha’s creators have “best minds,” according to Hrithik Roshan

Vikram Vedha’s creators have “best minds,” according to Hrithik Roshan

Articles
Advertisement
Vikram Vedha’s creators have “best minds,” according to Hrithik Roshan

Vikram Vedha’s creators have “best minds,” according to Hrithik Roshan

Advertisement
  • Vikram Vedha, Hrithik Roshan’s upcoming release, is ready to go. The actor has made every effort to promote his movie
  • It also features Saif Ali Khan, Rohit Saraf, and other important actors in key parts.
  • Fans have been anxiously anticipating the movie ever since the trailer was published.
Advertisement

Hrithik recently shared his reasons for not doing 4-5 movies annually in a group interview, as well as his thoughts on the Vikram Vedha producers.

Also Read

Hrithik Roshan teases appearance in Brahmastra Part 2: Dev
Hrithik Roshan teases appearance in Brahmastra Part 2: Dev

Fans have been guessing about who will portray the title character in...

When asked why he can’t do more movies in a year, Hrithik Roshan said that he wants to, but he just can’t find the proper material. The actor claimed that Pushkar and Gayatri had the most brilliant minds he has recently encountered. They were described by him as amazing and fascinating people. He claims that if the writing keeps up, he would make four to five movies a year, if he could. Speaking further about Vikram Vedha, Hrithik disclosed that he is a slave to his instincts, which are based on how much the script has affected him on a soul-level. The actor continued by saying that his authors and directors control him.

Also Read

Hrithik Roshan praises Mahira Khan in ‘Maula Jatt Poster’
Hrithik Roshan praises Mahira Khan in ‘Maula Jatt Poster’

With its release date approaching, Bilal Lashari's upcoming film, The Legend of...

Talking about Vikram Vedha is an action-thriller that Pushkar-Gayatri wrote and directed. It is a production of YNOT Studios and is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, Reliance Entertainment, Friday Filmworks, and Jio Studios. Pushkar-Gayatri is the film’s director, and Bhushan Kumar, S. Sashikanth, and Reliance Entertainment are its producers. On September 30, 2022, Vikram Vedha will premiere on huge screens around the world.

In addition to Vikram Vedha, Hrithik Roshan’s upcoming film, Fighter, will also star Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed have huge couple goals in trips to Australia
Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed have huge couple goals in trips to Australia
Ayesha Omar enjoying in Beirut, Lebanon with friends and family: See photos
Ayesha Omar enjoying in Beirut, Lebanon with friends and family: See photos
Mehwish Hayat criticized for her pizza reel
Mehwish Hayat criticized for her pizza reel
Throwback: Humayun Saeed's kiss in
Throwback: Humayun Saeed's kiss in "The Crown" Vulgar or bold? see mixed reactions
Witney Carson reveals the gender of her second baby
Witney Carson reveals the gender of her second baby
Mariam Ansari in Photos with Her Husband
Mariam Ansari in Photos with Her Husband
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story