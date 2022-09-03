Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Vivek Agnihotri criticizes Ayan Mukerji and Karan Johar

Vivek Agnihotri criticizes Ayan Mukerji and Karan Johar

Articles
Advertisement
Vivek Agnihotri criticizes Ayan Mukerji and Karan Johar

Vivek Agnihotri criticizes Ayan Mukerji and Karan Johar

Advertisement
  • In a recent interview, Vivek Agnihotri discussed Ayan Mukerji’s upcoming movie Brahmastra.
  • He even made fun of him by joking that he can’t even say the title of the movie correctly.
  • Vivek also discussed how Karan Johar frequently mocks the LGBTQ population in his movies.
Advertisement

In a recent interview, Vivek Agnihotri discussed Ayan Mukerji’s upcoming movie Brahmastra. He even made fun of him by joking that he can’t even say the title of the movie correctly. Vivek also discussed how Karan Johar frequently mocks the LGBTQ population in his movies.

Also Read

Vivek Agnihotri questions Aamir’s sincerity in Laal Singh Chaddha
Vivek Agnihotri questions Aamir’s sincerity in Laal Singh Chaddha

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri blasted Aamir Khan's film Laal Singh Chaddha in a...

The Kashmir Files, a successful movie directed by Vivek Agnihotri and starring Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, and Pallavi Joshi, smashed numerous box office records. He unveiled his upcoming movie, The Delhi Files, which is based on the anti-Sikh riots of 1984, earlier this year.

Vivek discussed Brahmastra, a movie starring Ayan Mukerji, in a conversation with Kushal Mehra. He said, “Brahmastra, do they even know the meaning of that? And then they are talking about Astra Verse, what is even that? Then you put your director, who can’t even pronounce Brahmastra. He is a wonderful director. I loved his Wake Up Sid and the second film and I wish he made a wonderful film. I am concerned about him like a mother is concerned about their children. I am very disappointed. So these are the problems.”

He added, “They talk about LGBTQ activism but they themselves make fun of it. Why do Karan’s films often make fun of the LGBTQ community? Why? And they talk about activism.”

Also Read

Nobody knew JayeshBhai Jordaar was on foeticide: Vivek Agnihotri
Nobody knew JayeshBhai Jordaar was on foeticide: Vivek Agnihotri

The director Vivek Agnihotri has discussed the movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar starring Ranveer...

Advertisement

Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji is a three-part fantasy. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt co-star in the movie for the first time. Professor Arvind Chaturvedi, who is referred to as “the knowledgeable leader who holds the Prabhastra: The Sword of Light,” will be played by Amitabh Bachchan. As an archaeologist, Nagarjuna appears. However, the movie’s antagonist is Mouni Roy. Release day for Brahmastra is September 9. Along with Ranbir and Marijke DeSouza, the movie is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Namit Malhotra, and Ayan Mukerji through the production companies Dharma Productions, Starlight Pictures, as well as Prime Focus in collaboration with Star Studios.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Films News, Gossip News, Interview News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle may not attend future Royal events
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle may not attend future Royal events
Meghan Markle is 'demonstrably unlikeable person' who is 'in no part' hated due to her skin colour: Royal commentator
Meghan Markle is 'demonstrably unlikeable person' who is 'in no part' hated due to her skin colour: Royal commentator
Ellie Goulding grans attention in jumpsuit and white boots at ART for All concert
Ellie Goulding grans attention in jumpsuit and white boots at ART for All concert
Daniel Craig said he wanted to kill off James Bond in 2006
Daniel Craig said he wanted to kill off James Bond in 2006
Malaika Arora responds to Karan Johar about her marriage plans with Arjun Kapoor
Malaika Arora responds to Karan Johar about her marriage plans with Arjun Kapoor
Vicky Kaushal talks about perusing acting after completing engineering degree
Vicky Kaushal talks about perusing acting after completing engineering degree
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story