Vivek Agnihotri criticizes Ayan Mukerji and Karan Johar

In a recent interview, Vivek Agnihotri discussed Ayan Mukerji’s upcoming movie Brahmastra. He even made fun of him by joking that he can’t even say the title of the movie correctly. Vivek also discussed how Karan Johar frequently mocks the LGBTQ population in his movies.

The Kashmir Files, a successful movie directed by Vivek Agnihotri and starring Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, and Pallavi Joshi, smashed numerous box office records. He unveiled his upcoming movie, The Delhi Files, which is based on the anti-Sikh riots of 1984, earlier this year.

Vivek discussed Brahmastra, a movie starring Ayan Mukerji, in a conversation with Kushal Mehra. He said, “Brahmastra, do they even know the meaning of that? And then they are talking about Astra Verse, what is even that? Then you put your director, who can’t even pronounce Brahmastra. He is a wonderful director. I loved his Wake Up Sid and the second film and I wish he made a wonderful film. I am concerned about him like a mother is concerned about their children. I am very disappointed. So these are the problems.”

He added, “They talk about LGBTQ activism but they themselves make fun of it. Why do Karan’s films often make fun of the LGBTQ community? Why? And they talk about activism.”

Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji is a three-part fantasy. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt co-star in the movie for the first time. Professor Arvind Chaturvedi, who is referred to as “the knowledgeable leader who holds the Prabhastra: The Sword of Light,” will be played by Amitabh Bachchan. As an archaeologist, Nagarjuna appears. However, the movie’s antagonist is Mouni Roy. Release day for Brahmastra is September 9. Along with Ranbir and Marijke DeSouza, the movie is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Namit Malhotra, and Ayan Mukerji through the production companies Dharma Productions, Starlight Pictures, as well as Prime Focus in collaboration with Star Studios.