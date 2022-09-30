“We have a message for you,” : Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha

Both Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have just sent a heartfelt audio greeting to their respective fan bases.

The first lines of the message were as follows: “You’ve reached the voicemail of Richa and Ali.”

The following is what was written at the bottom of the note: “We have a message for you. We had barely completed the formalization of our union when the pandemic struck, putting a stop to all of our celebrations and our daily lives.

Advertisement

Ali stated that “Like the rest of the nation, both you and I were struck by personal catastrophes one after the other.” We are now able to celebrate with our relatives and friends, and we are so very moved by all of the love and blessings that are coming our way. Now that this little moment of relief has arrived, we are all able to take advantage of it. Nothing more than our love is all we can provide to you. Thank you.”

Also Read Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha’s wedding card is quirky. See Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal chose a quirky but unique wedding invitation....

The hashtag #RiAli was all that was included in the message’s accompanying caption.

According to NDTV, the couple travelled from Mumbai to Delhi yesterday in order to hold their pre-wedding festivities there. On October 6th, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha will be tying the knot in a wedding ceremony.