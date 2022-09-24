Eco-friendly wedding is planned for Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal
On October 6, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are scheduled to exchange...
Recent revelations made by him in an interview with Outlook have shed light on the motivations behind the invitation.
Gupta has revealed “The Save the date is about celebrating being an 80s kid and taking from the vintage Indian poster art. It is also kind of interesting to do a very different and quirky take on the couple along with a retro twist and a touch of Bollywood.”
Because they contained a novel component, Richa and Ali’s wedding invitations quickly went viral. The card is in the form of a matchbox, and it features a photograph of the happy couple on its front. It is possible to see the two of them sitting on a bicycle.
The wedding of Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal is scheduled to take place on October 6th, according to NDTV. They are going to have a cocktail party, a sangeet, and a mehendi ceremony before the wedding.
