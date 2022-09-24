Wedding invitations for Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were inspired by old Indian poster art

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have announced that they will be getting married very soon

the invitations to the wedding can now be seen as well

Puneet Gupta, a close friend of the bride and groom, is responsible for the design of the wedding invitations

Recent revelations made by him in an interview with Outlook have shed light on the motivations behind the invitation.

Gupta has revealed “The Save the date is about celebrating being an 80s kid and taking from the vintage Indian poster art. It is also kind of interesting to do a very different and quirky take on the couple along with a retro twist and a touch of Bollywood.”

Because they contained a novel component, Richa and Ali’s wedding invitations quickly went viral. The card is in the form of a matchbox, and it features a photograph of the happy couple on its front. It is possible to see the two of them sitting on a bicycle.

The wedding of Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal is scheduled to take place on October 6th, according to NDTV. They are going to have a cocktail party, a sangeet, and a mehendi ceremony before the wedding.