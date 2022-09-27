Deepika Padukone reacts as Urvashi Rautela kisses her on a flight
Urvashi Rautela kissed actor Deepika Padukone on the cheek, and she responded....
The actress encountered a challenging circumstance and was admitted to the hospital right away. Deepika is now feeling better, which is good.
The next time we’ll see Deepika Padukone, she’ll be with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan. John Abraham also has a significant part in the movie. On January 25, the Siddharth Anand-directed film will be released in theatres. It will be made available in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. In addition to Pathaan, Deepika Padukone also stars opposite Hrithik Roshan in Fighter. She is also a part of the Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan-led Project K.
Alongside Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa, Deepika Padukone most recently appeared in Gehraiyaan. Shakun Batra directed the movie.
Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.