Bollywood starlet Deepika Padukone was taken by ambulance Sunday night to Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai.

At the hospital, the actress had a plethora of tests that took close to a whole day.

Our sources claim that the actress had shown discomfort.

Advertisement

The actress encountered a challenging circumstance and was admitted to the hospital right away. Deepika is now feeling better, which is good.

Also Read Deepika Padukone reacts as Urvashi Rautela kisses her on a flight Urvashi Rautela kissed actor Deepika Padukone on the cheek, and she responded....

The next time we’ll see Deepika Padukone, she’ll be with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan. John Abraham also has a significant part in the movie. On January 25, the Siddharth Anand-directed film will be released in theatres. It will be made available in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. In addition to Pathaan, Deepika Padukone also stars opposite Hrithik Roshan in Fighter. She is also a part of the Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan-led Project K.

Alongside Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa, Deepika Padukone most recently appeared in Gehraiyaan. Shakun Batra directed the movie.