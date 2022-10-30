Advertisement
Aamir Khan’s mother has a heart attack: recuperating in Mumbai

Aamir Khan's mother has a heart attack: recuperating in Mumbai

  • Aamir Khan’s mother Zeenat had a massive heart attack at her Panchagani home.
  • Aamir flew his mother to Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai for treatment.
  • She’s stable and responding well, according to sources close to the family.
Aamir Khan’s mother Zeenat had a massive heart attack at her Panchagani home. A source said Aamir Khan spent Diwali with her at their Panchagani home. Aamir flew his mother to Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai after her massive heart attack. Her family visits her.
A film industry source told ETimes that Aamir’s mother is recovering in Breach Candy hospital. She’s stable and responding to treatment. As expected, Aamir and the family have kept this disturbing episode a secret. Due to the gravity of the situation, the Khan family should handle Zeenat’s health with minimal speculation.
In his last appearance on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan, Aamir said he regretted not spending enough time with his family. He stressed the importance of family and relationships by spending more time with his mother and children.
ETimes hopes Zeenat recovers quickly and rejoins the Khan family at their home.

