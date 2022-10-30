Actor Ravie Dubey claims that he doesn’t run after numbers

Ankit Gupta expresses feelings for Priyanka Choudhary on Bigg Boss 16
Actor-producer Ravie Dubey considers the current period of his career to be the ideal time. However, he believes it is only the beginning because he still has a lot of performing to do.
“Life has been really kind and fortunately I have got a chance to be part of some great projects, both as a producer and an actor. When my production house came up with its first show Udaariyaan (2021), we had no idea that it will top the charts and then my OTT outing Matsya Kaand (2021) took things to another level. Our other productions too tasted big success and we knew that this is the time to grow and spread our wings.”
After portraying a conman in his last series, Dubey is currently in Lucknow filming his upcoming OTT series. “It’s a warm, happy and slice of life story. Whenever work I take up, it’s very instinctive. The only thing that matters is that the logline of the script should appeal to me.”
He is all set to produce and act in a project slated for 2023 and finds that it is good time to make films. “The story has been locked and we will begin the shoot in March. It’s best time to produce a film for theatres as there is no liability of how big a film should be or who should be in the centre of the film in terms of cast.”
