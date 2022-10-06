Adah Sharma is in love with someone and doesn’t care if he is

Adah Sharma, an actress, is quite low-key about her personal life even though she has practically four movies that are almost ready for release. So few people are aware of Sharma’s relationship with them. “I’m so secretive that I will make sure nobody else gets to know (who I’m dating),” the actor claims.

However we ensure that the actor admits being hit by the arrow of the cupid, albeit with a twist: “So, from my side there is (love), from that person’s side I’m not really sure.” Ask her if things are complicated and she quickly quips, “It’s not complicated, I’m telling khullam khulla from my side I’m in a relationship. I’m in love and I would like to believe it is a good thing.”

However, the Commando 3 star also asserts that she would never disclose her romantic status to the general public. She elaborates, “With my friends who know me, I cannot hide. They’ll know the moment I am even talking about the guy. They can see through my eyes. However, I’m very secretive and protective about things. I keep it hidden and deny everything (laughs).”

When you mention marriage to Sharma, she is quick to add, “Next janam.” She admits that she doesn’t think she will go all out as a bride because she has played the role on TV several times. I don’t believe I would have a “wedding wedding” in real life. I’m not sure if I want to get married right now, she adds.