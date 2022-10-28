Advertisement
Aditi Rao Hydari's boyfriend Siddharth posts unseen picture: Happy Birthday Princess of Heart

Aditi Rao Hydari’s boyfriend Siddharth posts unseen picture: Happy Birthday Princess of Heart

Articles
Aditi Rao Hydari’s boyfriend Siddharth posts unseen picture: Happy Birthday Princess of Heart

Aditi Rao Hydari’s boyfriend Siddharth posts unseen picture: Happy Birthday Princess of Heart

  • The couple attended AR Rahman’s daughter’s reception and Mani Ratnam’s PS1 event.
  • They started dating after falling in love with Ajay Bhupathi’s sets.

On Aditi Rao Hydari’s 36th birthday, actor and rumored boyfriend Siddharth wrote a sweet note and included an unseen photo of them. Siddharth’s birthday message to Aditi shows their true love.

“Happy Happy Happy Birthday Princess of Heart @aditiraohydari I pray all your dreams
The big ones, the small ones
And the ones yet unseen
Always come true, always for you.
Have the best trip around the sun yet
P.S- growing up is for squares. Don’t!,” read his Instagram caption for Aditi.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Siddharth (@worldofsiddharth)

Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari attended AR Rahman’s daughter’s reception and Mani Ratnam’s Chennai PS1 event.

We know they’ve been dating for a while, even though they haven’t confirmed it. They started dating after falling in love with Ajay Bhupathi’s Maha Samudram sets. “Since the movie, Aditi and Siddharth have been visiting each other’s places and going out, “ever since the movie, Aditi and Siddharth have been visiting each other’s places and going out. They used to travel in the same car during the film’s promotion.”

The actress wrote a touching Instagram post for Siddharth’s 43rd birthday. “Happy birthday my pixie boy… To always chasing dreams and unicorns! Always be magic, mad and full of laughter… Always be you… Thank you for the unending laughter and adventures! You better know how loved you are Mmmmmmmmmmmwah (sic).”

Aditi Rao Hydari to celebrate her 36th birthday with rumoured BF Siddharth in Chennai
Aditi Rao Hydari to celebrate her 36th birthday with rumoured BF Siddharth in Chennai

People say that Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth are dating, and they...

