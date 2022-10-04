Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ae Watan Mere Watan, starring Sara Ali Khan, was announced by Varun Dhawan in shayari form: WATCH!

Ae Watan Mere Watan, starring Sara Ali Khan, was announced by Varun Dhawan in shayari form: WATCH!

Articles
Advertisement
Ae Watan Mere Watan, starring Sara Ali Khan, was announced by Varun Dhawan in shayari form: WATCH!

Ae Watan Mere Watan, starring Sara Ali Khan, was announced by Varun Dhawan in shayari form: WATCH!

Advertisement
  • Many people appreciate watching Sara Ali Khan on film because of her large fan base.
  • The Kedarnath actor would reportedly make a film about the Quit India Movement of 1942, as reported exclusively by an Indian source.
  • And now, Sara’s pal and co-star Varun Dhawan, who has partnered with Amazon Prime videos, took to Instagram to reveal that she has a new film out called Ae Watan Mere Watan.
Advertisement

Sara’s new persona should be really intriguing.

Film with Sara Ali Khan in it has just been announced.

Sara Ali Khan is set to star in the next Amazon Original Movie, Ae Watan Mere Watan, directed by Dharmatic Entertainment and produced by Prime Bae Varun Dhawan. Varun Dhawan, a huge fan of Prime Video and a self-proclaimed “#PrimeBae,” has now announced that Sara Ali Khan will play the lead role in the upcoming Amazon Original Movie, Ae Watan Mere Watan, which begins filming this month. In typical fashion, Varun let down that Sara Ali Khan would be playing a courageous freedom fighter against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942.

Also Read

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor finally turned into co-actors
Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor finally turned into co-actors

Sara Ali Khan shares picture of her and Janhvi Kapoor on Instagram....

Watch this video by Varun Dhawan:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Also Read

Varun Dhawan believes Karan Johar is’misinterpreted’
Varun Dhawan believes Karan Johar is’misinterpreted’

Every week, fans excitedly await the premiere of Season 7 of Koffee...

Ae Watan Mere Watan

Advertisement

Darab Farooqui and Kannan Iyer have written the drama Ae Watan Mere Watan, which is based on actual events and serves as a thriller. The film is being directed by Kannan Iyer and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra under the banner of Dharmatic Entertainment. Within days of its debut, Prime members in more than 240 countries and territories will have access to the new Amazon Original Movie. The Prime Video library will soon include Ae Watan Mere Watan with thousands of other Hollywood and Bollywood films and television series.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Videos News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
King Charles seems in good spirits despite Harry and Meghan's outcry
King Charles seems in good spirits despite Harry and Meghan's outcry
Shah Rukh Khan discusses his first relationship
Shah Rukh Khan discusses his first relationship
Hania Aamir's iconic blush look recreated by an Indian influencer
Hania Aamir's iconic blush look recreated by an Indian influencer
Anushka Sharma moves High Court against Sales Tax dept orders
Anushka Sharma moves High Court against Sales Tax dept orders
Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton spotted on a romantic date night
Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton spotted on a romantic date night
Christina Hall's husband reveals he was police officer for 16 years
Christina Hall's husband reveals he was police officer for 16 years
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story