Sara Ali Khan is set to star in the next Amazon Original Movie, Ae Watan Mere Watan, directed by Dharmatic Entertainment and produced by Prime Bae Varun Dhawan. Varun Dhawan, a huge fan of Prime Video and a self-proclaimed “#PrimeBae,” has now announced that Sara Ali Khan will play the lead role in the upcoming Amazon Original Movie, Ae Watan Mere Watan, which begins filming this month. In typical fashion, Varun let down that Sara Ali Khan would be playing a courageous freedom fighter against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942.
Ae Watan Mere Watan
Darab Farooqui and Kannan Iyer have written the drama Ae Watan Mere Watan, which is based on actual events and serves as a thriller. The film is being directed by Kannan Iyer and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra under the banner of Dharmatic Entertainment. Within days of its debut, Prime members in more than 240 countries and territories will have access to the new Amazon Original Movie. The Prime Video library will soon include Ae Watan Mere Watan with thousands of other Hollywood and Bollywood films and television series.
