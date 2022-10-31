Ahan Shetty’s second film starts production in 2023

An industry source says Ahan Shetty has locked his second film and will start filming next year.

Milan Luthria’s Sajid Nadiadwala production Tadap debuted Ahan Shetty in December 2021. His next film has the market buzzing. An industry source says Ahan Shetty has locked his second film and will start filming early next year.

When will the film debut

“Ahan has already started the prep work for his next film and is looking forward to starting shooting in early 2023. It’s an action film and will be directed by an established filmmaker from the South. Ahan is looking forward to this new association as it would even open up the gates of Southern Market for the young actor,” said a source close to the development.

The film will shoot in India and abroad. “The story takes the character across the country and there is a key conflict in the film that demands an international leg too,” the source said. “It’s an out-and-out action-packed emotional thriller. Ahan’s character in the film is on the lines of Ryan Gosling from The Gray Man.”. The film’s Ahan resembles The Gray Man’s, Ryan Gosling. Ahan also teased his new project on Instagram. The producer and director of the late 2023 film are unknown.

Ahan told the media that he wanted to be a star like his father, Suniel Shetty. He said, “I didn’t take any pressure. Varun, Tiger, Sidharth are at a certain level now and I look up to them. They have such fantastic careers, and I can’t even compare myself with them. I just want to live y own life and give my 100 percent. I definitely want to be known as a star, but also a good actor. Why can’t I be both? The three names we spoke of have had a fantastic career so far and I hope I can be in a space similar to them.”

