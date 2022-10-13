Sidharth Malhotra turns ‘Musafir’ in Manali as he shoots for Yodha
Sidharth Malhotra is a renowned Bollywood actor. The actor made his Bollywood...
The filmmakers are trying to get everyone’s attention before the movie comes out and amp up the anticipation by releasing a new trailer. You’ll be a little more entertained after watching this trailer, we wager.
Thank God new dialogue trailer
Sidharth Malhotra may be seen seated in the new video as Ajay Devgn appears in his original spiritual form. When Sidharth speaks in Sanskrit, he appears perplexed, but later, Ajay transforms into a contemporary-looking character and explains what has happened to him to Sidharth. “Celebrate the festival of lights with Ayan as he journeys into the Game of Life and redeems himself of all his sins,” says Sidharth in this new hilarious advertisement.
Watch the trailer:
Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.