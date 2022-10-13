Thank God, Sidharth Malhotra is prepared for his upcoming release.

Since the publication of its trailer, the movie, which also has Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh in significant parts, has been stealing everyone’s attention.

Fans have been anticipating the release of the movie, which is a follow-up to the popular movie OMG: Oh My God!

The filmmakers are trying to get everyone’s attention before the movie comes out and amp up the anticipation by releasing a new trailer. You’ll be a little more entertained after watching this trailer, we wager.

Thank God new dialogue trailer

Sidharth Malhotra may be seen seated in the new video as Ajay Devgn appears in his original spiritual form. When Sidharth speaks in Sanskrit, he appears perplexed, but later, Ajay transforms into a contemporary-looking character and explains what has happened to him to Sidharth. “Celebrate the festival of lights with Ayan as he journeys into the Game of Life and redeems himself of all his sins,” says Sidharth in this new hilarious advertisement.

Watch the trailer:

