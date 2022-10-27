Ajay-Sidharth drops film after low opening

Advertisement
  • Indra Kumar’s Thank God opened to a disappointing Rs. 8 crores.
  • The film dropped 25% on Day 2, adding Rs. 6 cr to its total of Rs. 13.75 cr.
  • Flim drops after a low opening; adds Rs. 5.75 cr.
After Diwali, Indra Kumar’s Thank God, starring Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh, opened in theatres. It opened to a disappointing Rs. 8 crores against Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu. Post-Diwali A-lister numbers are at their lowest in over a decade. Despite not being an event film, the film failed to draw a decent audience.

The film dropped 25% on Day 2, adding Rs. 5.50 cr to Rs. 6 cr to its total of Rs. 13.75 cr. The film’s drop would have been steeper without Diwali. The film’s future depends on how long the Diwali effect lasts. Today, even good reviews can’t save a film. Like Ram Setu, it bombed overseas. The film may gross less than 1 million overseas, which is appalling. Based on the trend, the film will aim to cross Rs. 50 crore nett domestically, but that seems unlikely.

Ram Setu outperforms both Diwali releases. Religious groups support Ram Setu because it is Diwali-friendly. Kantara (Hindi) and Black Adam are succeeding at the box office despite Hindi competition.

