A new film by Ali Abbas Zafar, titled Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, will star Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

Ali added when giving a brief overview of the movie, “I have always loved action movies. These days, action movies are quite popular all around the world. I enjoy two-hero movies, including the buddy movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. This genre has a distinct appeal.

In an interview with PinkVilla, filmmaker Zafar discussed fusing together two distinct schools of action. “The objective is to exhibit several action genres on screen with two Indian action heroes,” he remarked. Action drama and comedy come together in my movie, I would say.

“The plan is to honour both of these action stars with a topic that is quite current and important in our day and age.”

The reason it is called Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has nothing to do with the old movie, he continued. The movie has a really intriguing twist that might be considered a tribute to the classic Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

“I am very excited about this project,” Ali Abbas Zafar further stated. It’s a significant obligation. We get going the first week of January, and we wrap up in May. PinkVilla says that we will release in December of the next year.