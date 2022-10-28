Akshay owns 10 expensive things: Private jet to sea-facing villa

Akshay Kumar’s Juhu home has a home theatre, office, walk-in closet, indoor pond, floor-to-ceiling windows, and garden.

Four 2,200-square-foot flats are expensive investments.

The actor reportedly owns an Rs. 260 crore private jet.

Advertisement

Akshay Kumar tops Bollywood’s earnings. Ram Setu was his latest hit. It stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharucha. Well-grossed. The actor owns a seaside villa with his family and works hard. His 1987 acting debut was Aaj.

Akshay’s expensive stuff

Akshay Kumar’s Juhu home faces the sea. Home theatre, office, walk-in closet, indoor pond, floor-to-ceiling windows, and garden. Luxurious 80-crore property. His wife Twinkle Khanna designed the interior. Ex-actress posts photos on social media.

Goa is the actor’s vacation home. Private pool at beachfront villa. The house was Portuguese.

Triumph building on Link Road in Andheri. Four 2,200-square-foot flats are expensive investments.

Advertisement

Akshay Kumar reportedly owns an Rs. 260 crore private jet. Costly. He vacations there.

One of the coolest celebrity cars is Akshay Kumar’s, Range Rover. His Rs. 2.5 crore Range Rover Vogue.

Desi Boyz gave Akshay Kumar a 25-lakh Yamaha V Max.

Porsche Cayenne costs more. Rs1.2 crore. Salman and Shah Rukh own the luxury car.

Bike from John Abraham. Rs.20 lakh.

Advertisement

Few Bollywood celebrities own the Rs. 3.57 crore Bentley Continental GT. Akshay’s luxury car was custom.

Mercedes

Mercedes’ GLS SUV costs Rs. 85.67 lakh. Akshay Kumar’s 1.10 crore Mercedes-Benz V-Class. Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and Ekta Kapoor own this car.

It costs Rs. 8.99 crore–Rs. 10.48 crore. Its leatherwork and 1,344 Starlight Headlines are best. The Phantom belongs to Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and Amitabh Bachchan.

Akshay Kumar’s next film is OMG 2—Oh My God! 2. The spiritual sequel to 2012’s “OMG – Oh My God!” is written and directed by Amit Rai. Gorkha, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and Selfiee are his films.

Also Read