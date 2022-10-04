Advertisement
Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha’s wedding pics reveal couple looking radiant

Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha’s wedding: Couple appears majestic in new photos

  • On October 4, 2022, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha—who have been dating for about ten years—will wed
  • On Monday, the pair celebrated their engagement in Delhi to the fullest.
  • The couple’s pre-wedding celebrations will begin on September 30 in Delhi and last for three days
A news source previously exclusively revealed. The soon-to-be-married pair just posted new photos from their Lucknow party, which was held in true Royal Awadhi fashion, on social media.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal wear couture garments created by renowned designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, and they both look their most exquisite. Richa wore off-white, and Ali wore a sherwani with panels of gold and beige. The two looked good together. The actor shared the images and wrote: “‘Ek Daur’ is in Hindi. I am Ek Silsila. #RiAli,” and Richa followed up with, “I got you.” Recently, the pair took a flight to Lucknow, where Ali’s family was hosting an evening event in Richa’s honour.

See Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha’s photos below:

A dynamic Qawwali performance by the Rajasthani Sabri Brothers kicked off the evening. With golden handmade curtains and chandelier candle holders, the decor complemented the avadhi Lucknowi tradition. The food was expertly prepared by Lebua, a historic family-run hotel in the heart of Lucknow, and featured special dishes created by Mahmoodabadi, another established family-run catering business that celebrates regional cuisine.

In an audio tape posted to Instagram, Ali and Richa said they were getting married. “Two years ago we formalised our union, and just after that the pandemic hit us all,” they claimed. We had a series of personal tragedies, just like the rest of the country. We are finally celebrating with our relatives and friends as we all take advantage of this little reprieve, and we are deeply touched and appreciative of all the blessings that are coming our way.

Ali and Richa met while working on the set of their film Fukrey.

