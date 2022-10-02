Advertisement
Alia Bhatt aces pregnancy look at awards event in Singapore

  • On Sunday, Alia Bhatt attended the Time100 event in Singapore and posted numerous pictures from the event on Instagram.
  • The pictures show Alia holding her growing baby belly while posing with her award and wearing a bronze-colored gown.
  • In the flowing garment, Alia, who is expecting her first child with husband Ranbir Kapoor, was pictured caressing her growing baby bump.
On Sunday, Alia Bhatt attended the Time100 event in Singapore and posted numerous pictures from the event on Instagram. The pictures show Alia holding her growing baby belly while posing with her award and wearing a bronze-colored gown.

In the flowing garment, Alia, who is expecting her first child with husband Ranbir Kapoor, was pictured caressing her growing baby bump. Fans attempted to take selfies with her, and Alia cheerfully cooperated. She was also spotted accepting her trophy on stage. Karan Johar added heart emoticons to her post, and her followers complimented her in the comments. One commenter said, “You look lovely.” Someone else commented, “Million-dollar smile, “Someone else wrote.

Alia recently launched her maternity wear brand. Announcing it, she wrote in a post on social media, “It’s not like I’ve bought maternity clothes before. But when I got down to it, I was overwhelmed. You don’t know how you’re going to look or feel over the next few months and let’s be honest, not being able to find the right thing to wear can be stressful,” she said.

She claimed that she made shirts that she didn’t have to share with Ranbir and added elastic to her favorite pair of pants. In order to prevent “any unwanted belly touching,” she also wore flowing skirts. With a heart-shaped hands emoji, Alia shared the article. She also published a video showing off all the designs.

Alia’s most recent movie appearance was in the financially successful Brahmastra. Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Singh both appear in the Ayan Mukerji-directed film. There are also plans for a second and third installment in the franchise.

Her next projects include Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. She also stars in Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif and Heart of Stone with Gal Gadot.

