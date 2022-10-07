Currently, one of Bollywood’s most popular stars is Alia Bhatt.

At the age of 19, the incredibly gifted actress made her big screen debut in the Karan Johar film Student Of The Year, which was released in 2012.

The biggest turning moment in Alia Bhatt’s acting career, though, was her outstanding performance in Imtiaz Ali’s 2014 film Highway.

With numerous outstanding performances and significant box office hits, the actress went on to become one of the most in-demand performers in Hindi film.

Alia Bhatt has inspired her youthful admirers with her personal decisions in addition to her young age and incredibly successful acting profession. In 2017, the actress, who has always desired to live independently, purchased the house of her dreams in Juhu, Mumbai. Even though it took the actress some time to set up her luxurious apartment completely, Alia Bhatt soon moved out of her parents’ home to reside there. The Darlings actress later discussed leaving her parents’ home and discussed how it effected her personal development in an interview with IANS.

When Alia Bhatt discussed becoming independent of her parents

In the interview, Alia Bhatt said that becoming independent and responsible as a result of living apart from her parents. However, the actress did not reside alone in her Juhu residence. When Alia left the home of her parents Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan, her older sister Shaheen Bhatt and their cat Edward had moved in with them. Shaheen, however, spent a considerable amount of time moving between Alia’s Juhu home and their parents’ residence.

Alia claims that after she moved out, her relationships with her parents and sister much improved. The actress claimed in the interview that this significant change gave her relationships a fantastic sense of comfort. The Brahmastra actor further mentioned how after moving into her Juhu home, she and her sister grew closer. Alia Bhatt then changed her mind and persuaded Shaheen to live with her part-time even though she had originally intended to move out alone with her cat Edward.

When Alia Bhatt discussed creating the ideal house

Later, Alia Bhatt discussed in-depth how she turned her dream home into a reality in a video that was uploaded to her own YouTube account. It’s interesting to note that the actress’s interior design of her Juhu mansion took more than two years to complete. Alia claims that she and Shaheen Bhatt were primarily responsible for setting up the house since they wanted to be fully involved in the creation. The actress continued by saying that, like her pet cat, she is very choosy about where she lives.