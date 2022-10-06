Alia Bhatt discusses her bond with her mother Soni Razdan

According to Hindustan Times, Alia Bhatt recently mentioned in an interview that her mother Soni Razdan continues to manage her finances

She does not currently know how much money is in her bank accounts.

Alia disclosed her feelings regarding her relationship with her mother and stated that her mother has always looked out for her financial interests and that this behaviour has not changed.

As Alia explained it to CNBC-TV18, “Even now, my mum handles my money. I am not sure how much money I even have in my bank. But every now and then I sit with my team and they take me through the numbers.”

In addition to this, she stated, “I have a certain idea and a certain sense, but I know that my mother right now is handling my money very well. So my relationship with money is to make it and have my mother handle it.”

Alia is a successful entrepreneur in addition to her career as an actor. She has made investments in the online beauty retailer Nykaa, established her own clothing brand called Ed-a-Mamma, and established her own production company called Eternal Sunshine Productions.