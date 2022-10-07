Advertisement
Alia Bhatt opts for a traditional baby shower

Alia Bhatt opts for a traditional baby shower

  Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who are going to be parents soon, recently had a baby shower with all of their close family and friends.
  Alia and Ranbir chose a traditional and simple theme for their wedding.
  She wore a beautiful yellow dress with traditional necklace and tika jewellery.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who are going to be parents soon, recently had a baby shower with all of their close family and friends.

Alia and Ranbir chose a traditional and simple theme for their wedding. She wore a beautiful yellow dress with traditional necklace and tika jewellery. Ranbir, on the other hand, wore a peach-colored embroidered kurta and white pyjamas. Both of them looked cute together.

Bhatt posted a bunch of pictures from the ceremony with the words “Just… love” and a few yellow hearts next to them.

Alia’s father, Mahesh Bhatt, her sister, Shaheen, and her mother, Soni Razdan, were all in the pictures.

Also at the baby shower were Ranbir’s mother, Neetu Kapoor, and sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

The duo got married earlier this year on April 14 in an intimate wedding in Mumbai. The Raazi actress, through social media, announced her pregnancy news in July.

Also Read

Alia Bhatt says Ranbir Kapoor is happy to take care of their baby
Alia Bhatt says Ranbir Kapoor is happy to take care of their baby

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who are expecting their first child, have...

