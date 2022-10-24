Advertisement
Alia Bhatt shows off her Diwali plans in a silly photo

Bollywood celebrities have been dressing up for Diwali and attending lavish parties. In recent days, Ekta Kapoor and others

  • Alia Bhatt is expecting her first child with Ranbir Kapoor.
  • Alia will debut in Hollywood with Heart Of Stone.
  • She also starred in Brahmastra until last month.
Bollywood celebrities have been dressing up for Diwali and attending lavish parties. In recent days, Ekta Kapoor and others hosted lavish Diwali parties with many stars in attendance. A few days ago, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Abhishek Bachchan, and Genelia Deshmukh-Riteish Deshmukh attended Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were absent from all parties. Alia revealed her Diwali plans on Instagram!

Alia Bhatt shares her Diwali plans
Alia Bhatt celebrated her first Diwali after marrying Ranbir Kapoor, and fans eagerly awaited photos. The actress, who is expecting her first child with Ranbir Kapoor, showed fans her Diwali in bed. Alia posted two Instagram photos. The actress holds a candle in the first photo from last year’s Diwali celebration. She looked festive in a royal blue lehenga.

The mom-to-be shared another picture today of her in bed with her cat Edward, dressed casually in a t-shirt. Alia captioned the silly photo, “Happy Diwali from throwback me as current me is spending Diwali in bed love & light to all.”

Alia Bhatt’s post

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy
Alia Bhatt announced her first pregnancy with Ranbir Kapoor on Instagram in June. She captioned a sonography photo with Ranbir, “Our baby.. coming soon.” The pregnant actress promoted Brahmastra until last month.

Alia Bhatt’s career

Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, and Katrina Kaif will star in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani stars Ranveer Singh and the actress. Alia will debut in Hollywood with Heart Of Stone, starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

