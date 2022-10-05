Alia Bhatt sparkles in yellow Anarkali at baby shower: PIC

Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt exclaims, “My tiny one kicks nonstop,”
Alia Bhatt, fresh after the triumph of her much-anticipated film, Brahmastra, received...
Arriving to their Vastu home were Alia’s sister Shaheen Bhatt, Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, late Shammi Kapoor’s wife Neila Devi, and others. Additionally, Alia and Ranbir’s wedding took place there in April. The best friend of the Raazi actress, Anushka Ranjan, shared the first image of the expectant mother from her ceremony on Instagram before the event.
Anushka Ranjan mimicked Alia Bhatt’s appearance.
Anushka Ranjan uploaded a photo of Alia Bhatt and her girl squad posing stylishly on Instagram stories. In an all-yellow outfit, Alia shone like a beacon of sunlight. She wore a vivid yellow dupatta and a suit with a golden border. She wore maang tika and a golden choker necklace with no makeup, leaving her hair loose. Golden flats helped Alia complete her ensemble. Standing next to her was Anushka, who dazzled in a blue kurta and white cigarette pants, and her sister Shaheen Bhatt, who looked lovely in a pink suit and sheer dupatta. The pregnant glow on Alia’s face is obvious, we must confess.
Check out Alia Bhatt’s picture:
