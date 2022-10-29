Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Alia Bhatt to Anushka Sharma: 6 actresses stole their husbands’ clothing

Alia Bhatt to Anushka Sharma: 6 actresses stole their husbands’ clothing

Articles
Advertisement
Alia Bhatt to Anushka Sharma: 6 actresses stole their husbands’ clothing

Alia Bhatt to Anushka Sharma: 6 actresses stole their husbands’ clothing

Advertisement
  • Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, and others took their husbands’ outfits.
  • Priyanka Chopra said she always wears Nick Jonas’ clothes.
  • Anushka Sharma wore Virat Kohli’s t-shirt to the airport.
Advertisement

Bollywood actresses are fashionable. Divas dress stylishly for events, family outings, and red carpet-appearances. The women multitask and make a style statement by wearing glamorous dresses and smart, comfortable clothes. Some actresses have made news for looting their boyfriends’ wardrobes as well as their fashionable clothing. We have evidence that mommies-to-be Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, and others took their husbands’ outfits!

Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt married Ranbir Kapoor last April. In June, they revealed their pregnancy. They’re expecting a baby. Alia had stolen Ranbir’s headgear while filming. The sexy mother stole Ranbir’s jacket to complete her appearance while promoting Darlings. His black jacket complemented her grey and black sequined outfit. She captioned the photos, “While the husbands away — I stole his blazer to complete my look today — thank you my darlings.”  Ranbir said Alia takes his clothing during Shamshera promotions. Goals!

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Advertisement

Priyanka
The most popular coupling is Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Since welcoming Malti Marie through surrogacy this year, the couple is experiencing their greatest period. PC wears Nick’s clothing regularly. While walking Diana, the actress stole Nick’s all-white attire. She captioned a Nick-and-her Instagram collage, “Where it started…where it ended up… Love stealing your clothes @nickjonas.”In an interview, Priyanka said she always wears Nick’s outfits. She claimed she would have taken his shoes too if they fit. We want nice moments!

 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Anushka Sharma

Advertisement
Bollywood power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli consistently wow fans with their social media PDA. They like to keep their lives secret, but when they share images or encourage one other on, we go aww…! Anushka has worn Virat’s t-shirts before. She also admitted to taking his clothing. She said that Virat liked lending her clothing. Anushka wore his “State of Mind” t-shirt to the airport.

 

Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone stealing Ranveer Singh’s outfits is unusual. It occurred before. Deepika wore Ranveer’s neon turtleneck t-shirt to the airport. At Gully Boy, he wore same t-shirt with a metallic puffer jacket. The actress’s eccentric sunglasses added to its style.

Advertisement

 

Sonam Kapoor
Sonam, the new mom, is spending time with her son Vayu. She once donned her spouse Anand Ahuja’s clothing. Their social media PDA regularly wins hearts. Sonam wore Anand’s white shirt on Instagram. Her followers posted a Sonam-Anand shirt collage. Her Instagram tale mirrored it.

 

Tahira kasyap

Advertisement

Tahira Kashyap and Ayushmann Khurrana, who recently organized a huge Diwali celebration for industry pals, always make us believe in real love. Their old-school love on social media amazes admirers. Tahira donned his patterned jacket.  “We believe in gender fluidity.” she captioned an Instagram collage.

Also Read

Varun Dhawan with Alia Bhatt Third Dulhania Flim 
Varun Dhawan with Alia Bhatt Third Dulhania Flim 

The film will focus on romance, appealing characters, and the story's innocence....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Watch:Girls' Trip Films Like
Watch:Girls' Trip Films Like "80 for Brady" for All Generations
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle avoiding drama before coronation
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle avoiding drama before coronation
Best Horror Films with Asylum Settings, From
Best Horror Films with Asylum Settings, From "Unsane" to "Shock Corridor"
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle expected to receive strange treatment at palace
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle expected to receive strange treatment at palace
Inside of intimate wedding preparations of Shaheen Shah Afridi
Inside of intimate wedding preparations of Shaheen Shah Afridi
Hina Ashfaque wins hearts with latest pictures
Hina Ashfaque wins hearts with latest pictures
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story