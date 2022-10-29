Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, and others took their husbands’ outfits.

Bollywood actresses are fashionable. Divas dress stylishly for events, family outings, and red carpet-appearances. The women multitask and make a style statement by wearing glamorous dresses and smart, comfortable clothes. Some actresses have made news for looting their boyfriends’ wardrobes as well as their fashionable clothing. We have evidence that mommies-to-be Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, and others took their husbands’ outfits!

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt married Ranbir Kapoor last April. In June, they revealed their pregnancy. They’re expecting a baby. Alia had stolen Ranbir’s headgear while filming. The sexy mother stole Ranbir’s jacket to complete her appearance while promoting Darlings. His black jacket complemented her grey and black sequined outfit. She captioned the photos, “While the husbands away — I stole his blazer to complete my look today — thank you my darlings.” Ranbir said Alia takes his clothing during Shamshera promotions. Goals!

Priyanka

The most popular coupling is Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Since welcoming Malti Marie through surrogacy this year, the couple is experiencing their greatest period. PC wears Nick’s clothing regularly. While walking Diana, the actress stole Nick’s all-white attire. She captioned a Nick-and-her Instagram collage, “Where it started…where it ended up… Love stealing your clothes @nickjonas.”In an interview, Priyanka said she always wears Nick’s outfits. She claimed she would have taken his shoes too if they fit. We want nice moments!

Anushka Sharma



Bollywood power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli consistently wow fans with their social media PDA. They like to keep their lives secret, but when they share images or encourage one other on, we go aww…! Anushka has worn Virat’s t-shirts before. She also admitted to taking his clothing. She said that Virat liked lending her clothing. Anushka wore his “State of Mind” t-shirt to the airport.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone stealing Ranveer Singh’s outfits is unusual. It occurred before. Deepika wore Ranveer’s neon turtleneck t-shirt to the airport. At Gully Boy, he wore same t-shirt with a metallic puffer jacket. The actress’s eccentric sunglasses added to its style.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam, the new mom, is spending time with her son Vayu. She once donned her spouse Anand Ahuja’s clothing. Their social media PDA regularly wins hearts. Sonam wore Anand’s white shirt on Instagram. Her followers posted a Sonam-Anand shirt collage. Her Instagram tale mirrored it.

Tahira kasyap

Tahira Kashyap and Ayushmann Khurrana, who recently organized a huge Diwali celebration for industry pals, always make us believe in real love. Their old-school love on social media amazes admirers. Tahira donned his patterned jacket. “We believe in gender fluidity.” she captioned an Instagram collage.

