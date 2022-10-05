Advertisement
Edition: English
Amitabh Bachchan said about Chhello Show, ‘It tells the story of our vanishing film heritage’

Articles
  • Amitabh Bachchan couldn’t help but give The Chhello Show, the official entry for India to the Oscars, the same praise that many others could not.
  • Famous celebrities as well as the audience applauded the movie’s trailer as soon as it was released.

Taking it on Twitter, Big B stated: “T 4429 – Chello Show exposes the story of our dwindling film history. I’m extremely happy that @FHF Official is connected to India’s official Oscars submission. On October 14th, by @roykapurfilms, in theatres.

Pan Nalin helms Chhello Show. In the lead parts are Richa Meena, Dipen Raval, Bhavin Rabari, Bhavesh Shrimali, and Paresh Mehta.

The movie tells the tale of a young Gujrati child of 9 years old who discovers cinema at a young age and becomes fascinated by its beauty, its capacity for telling stories, and the heroes it produces. His daydream is to spend all of it watching movies. Along with his father, the local police are also affected by his passion, which puts him into trouble. As a thief, he carries a stigma.

At the Robert DeNiro-hosted Tribeca Film Festival, Pan Nalin’s directorial debut is showcased. At the 66th Valladolid Film Festival in Spain, it later won the Golden Spike award for excellence.

Chhello Show will debut on October 14, 2022, according to IndiaToday.

