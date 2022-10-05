Tickets for Amitabh Bachchan’s “Goodbye” will cost INR 150 on day of release
Goodbye, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna, is the first movie to...
Taking it on Twitter, Big B stated: “T 4429 – Chello Show exposes the story of our dwindling film history. I’m extremely happy that @FHF Official is connected to India’s official Oscars submission. On October 14th, by @roykapurfilms, in theatres.
Pan Nalin helms Chhello Show. In the lead parts are Richa Meena, Dipen Raval, Bhavin Rabari, Bhavesh Shrimali, and Paresh Mehta.
The movie tells the tale of a young Gujrati child of 9 years old who discovers cinema at a young age and becomes fascinated by its beauty, its capacity for telling stories, and the heroes it produces. His daydream is to spend all of it watching movies. Along with his father, the local police are also affected by his passion, which puts him into trouble. As a thief, he carries a stigma.
At the Robert DeNiro-hosted Tribeca Film Festival, Pan Nalin’s directorial debut is showcased. At the 66th Valladolid Film Festival in Spain, it later won the Golden Spike award for excellence.
Chhello Show will debut on October 14, 2022, according to IndiaToday.
Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Movies News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.