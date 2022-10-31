Amitabh Bachchan says his Sunday fan gatherings have become less enthusiastic.

The actor takes off his shoes before meeting fans as a sign of respect.

Uunchai, his film, is forthcoming and will open in India on November 11.

He last appeared in Goodbye with Neena Gupta and Rashmika Mandanna.

Amitabh Bachchan blogs about his thoughts. The veteran actor speaks his mind and shares fun moments and snippets from his daily life. The actor wrote in his blog that fewer fans are visiting his Jalsa home.

The actor explained that his Sunday fan gatherings have become “less enthusiastic” and that fewer people are gathering outside his home. He also discussed the importance of his fandom’s “darshan” gatherings. Big also said he takes off his shoes before meeting fans as a sign of respect.

“I do observe though that the numbers are in lesser magnitude and the enthusiasm has lessened and the screams of joy now transferred to the mobile camera .. and that is more evident now an indication that time has moved on and nothing lasts forever.” he wrote.

“The Sunday meets at the Jalsa gate on Sunday to be revived, albeit with given precautions.” he concluded.

Uunchai, his film, is forthcoming. The Sooraj Barjatya-directed film opens on November 11.

