Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Amitabh Bachchan thinks the number of fan gatherings outside his home

Amitabh Bachchan thinks the number of fan gatherings outside his home

Articles
Advertisement
Amitabh Bachchan thinks the number of fan gatherings outside his home

Amitabh Bachchan thinks the number of fan gatherings outside his home

Advertisement
  • Amitabh Bachchan says his Sunday fan gatherings have become less enthusiastic.
  • The actor takes off his shoes before meeting fans as a sign of respect.
  • Uunchai, his film, is forthcoming and will open in India on November 11.
  • He last appeared in Goodbye with Neena Gupta and Rashmika Mandanna.
    • Advertisement

Amitabh Bachchan blogs about his thoughts. The veteran actor speaks his mind and shares fun moments and snippets from his daily life. The actor wrote in his blog that fewer fans are visiting his Jalsa home.
The actor explained that his Sunday fan gatherings have become “less enthusiastic” and that fewer people are gathering outside his home. He also discussed the importance of his fandom’s “darshan” gatherings. Big also said he takes off his shoes before meeting fans as a sign of respect.

“I do observe though that the numbers are in lesser magnitude and the enthusiasm has lessened and the screams of joy now transferred to the mobile camera .. and that is more evident now an indication that time has moved on and nothing lasts forever.” he wrote.
“The Sunday meets at the Jalsa gate on Sunday to be revived, albeit with given precautions.” he concluded.
Amitabh last appeared in Goodbye with Neena Gupta and Rashmika Mandanna. Uunchai, his film, is forthcoming. The Sooraj Barjatya-directed film opens on November 11.

Advertisement

Also Read

Jaya Bachchan REVEALS Amitabh Bachchan laid a condition before marrying her
Jaya Bachchan REVEALS Amitabh Bachchan laid a condition before marrying her

They appeared in several films before marrying on June 3, 1973. Their...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Meera claims that she has no grudges against Reema and Mahira
Meera claims that she has no grudges against Reema and Mahira
Shania Twain wins her fan heart with a brand-new platinum-blond look
Shania Twain wins her fan heart with a brand-new platinum-blond look
How much haq mehar is Anusha Afridi entitled to?
How much haq mehar is Anusha Afridi entitled to?
Kelly Clarkson and Pink have joined forces for a song duet
Kelly Clarkson and Pink have joined forces for a song duet
Olivia Wilde avoids running into her ex-boyfriend Harry Styles
Olivia Wilde avoids running into her ex-boyfriend Harry Styles
Hania Aamir's most recent Instagram post features a candid photo
Hania Aamir's most recent Instagram post features a candid photo
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story