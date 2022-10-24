Yesterday was a big night for Bollywood

Four prominent Diwali parties that took place in Mumbai were seen by us.

These include the Diwali parties of Krishan Kumar, Shilpa Shetty, Amritpal Singh, and, most recently, fashion designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Advertisement

Except for a few famous people, it appears that every actor attended one of these four parties.

Ananya Panday and Navya Naveli Nanda, who are closest friends in B-Town, came in the same car for fashion designers Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla’s Diwali party together, according to the most recent news. They both waved at the photographers in style, flashing their endearing smiles.

Also Read

Check out the video right here:

Navya is the granddaughter of renowned actors Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, for those who are absolutely ignorant. On the other side, Ananya is the child of Bhavana Pandey and actor Chunky Panday.

Even though Navya hasn’t yet made her Bollywood debut, she has been making news for her podcast, “What The Hell Navya,” in which she and her mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda, grandma Jaya, and other family members participate. The three is frequently overheard having fun while disclosing information about their habits and family secrets.

Also Read Fans give a green signal to Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur’s jodi Since Kriti Sanon's Diwali party, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have...

In contrast, Ananya has appeared in a few Bollywood movies, like Student of the Year 2, Liger, and Pati Patni Aur Woh, to mention a few. Her next big screen appearance will be in the lead role of Dream Girl 2 opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.

Advertisement

Recently, Ananya and Navya were photographed at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party as well. In addition to looking great, they both wore gorgeous clothing.

relating to the fashion designers Sandeep Khosla and Abu Jani

For his work on the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed Bollywood film Devdas, Sandeep Khosla won the National Film Award for Best Costume Design in 2002, along with Neeta Lulla, Abu Jani, and Reza Shariffi. Notably, the fashion house Abhu Jani-Sandeep Khosla celebrated 25 years in business in 2012