Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ananya Panday attended Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla’s Diwali Party with BFF Navya Naveli Nanda

Ananya Panday attended Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla’s Diwali Party with BFF Navya Naveli Nanda

Articles
Advertisement
Ananya Panday attended Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla’s Diwali Party with BFF Navya Naveli Nanda

Ananya Panday attended Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla’s Diwali Party with BFF Navya Naveli Nanda

Advertisement
  • Yesterday was a big night for Bollywood
  • Four prominent Diwali parties that took place in Mumbai were seen by us.
  • These include the Diwali parties of Krishan Kumar, Shilpa Shetty, Amritpal Singh, and, most recently, fashion designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.
Advertisement

Except for a few famous people, it appears that every actor attended one of these four parties.

Ananya Panday and Navya Naveli Nanda, who are closest friends in B-Town, came in the same car for fashion designers Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla’s Diwali party together, according to the most recent news. They both waved at the photographers in style, flashing their endearing smiles.

Also Read

Check out the video right here:

Navya is the granddaughter of renowned actors Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, for those who are absolutely ignorant. On the other side, Ananya is the child of Bhavana Pandey and actor Chunky Panday.

Even though Navya hasn’t yet made her Bollywood debut, she has been making news for her podcast, “What The Hell Navya,” in which she and her mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda, grandma Jaya, and other family members participate. The three is frequently overheard having fun while disclosing information about their habits and family secrets.

Also Read

Fans give a green signal to Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur’s jodi
Fans give a green signal to Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur’s jodi

Since Kriti Sanon's Diwali party, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have...

In contrast, Ananya has appeared in a few Bollywood movies, like Student of the Year 2, Liger, and Pati Patni Aur Woh, to mention a few. Her next big screen appearance will be in the lead role of Dream Girl 2 opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.

Advertisement

Recently, Ananya and Navya were photographed at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party as well. In addition to looking great, they both wore gorgeous clothing.

relating to the fashion designers Sandeep Khosla and Abu Jani
For his work on the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed Bollywood film Devdas, Sandeep Khosla won the National Film Award for Best Costume Design in 2002, along with Neeta Lulla, Abu Jani, and Reza Shariffi. Notably, the fashion house Abhu Jani-Sandeep Khosla celebrated 25 years in business in 2012

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story