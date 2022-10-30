Ananya Panday recreates Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham scenes

Ananya Panday, who was celebrating her birthday, took inspiration from Kareena Kapoor and dressed as Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham.

Ananya Panday, who was celebrating her birthday, took inspiration from Kareena Kapoor and dressed as Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. After appearing at a Halloween party with her new avatar, Ananya shared a full video of herself mouthing lines from the movie. She also reenacted some of the well-known Poo sequences, for which she received appreciation from Kareena.

Ananya appeared in the video sporting a short skirt and a pink top with shimmer. She had a fur scarf around her neck and a pink jacket. The video copied Kareena’s introduction scene and even Ananya went on to mouth dialogues like, “Tumhara koi haq nahi banta ki tum itni sundar lago. Not fair” among many others.

Sharing the video, Ananya wrote, “It’s my birthday today and it’s Halloween tomorrow so obviously I had to dress as my alll time favourite POO! Obviously not even a patch on @kareenakapoorkhan I’m just a fan having a gala time don’t shout at me @karanjohar @spacemuffin27 @stacygomes @kajal._komal killed it.”

Reacting to it, Kareena Kapoor Khan reposted the video on her Instagram Stories and added, “Faaaabbbb,” with red heart emojis. This is the second time that the actor has praised Ananya for her look. Meanwhile, Ananya’s best friend, Suhana Khan commented, “Love it.” The actor’s mom Bhavana Pandey added, “Hahahahaha you are crazyyyyyy when did you do all this ???”

With the help of the media, Ananya celebrated her big day. She was seen cutting birthday cakes in front of the media earlier in the day. On her birthday, she also visited Mumbai’s Mount Mary Church and delivered a brief prayer.

Recently, Ananya was spotted in Liger with Vijay Deverakonda. Vijay made his Bollywood debut with this movie, however it failed to draw audiences to the theatres. Ananya is currently developing Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, her forthcoming movie. Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi are also included. Ananya also appears in Dream Girl 2, directed by Ayushmann Khurrana.