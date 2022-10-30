Social media is full of birthday wishes for Ananya Panday, who turns 24 today.

Liger actress reveals her birthday plans and most memorable birthdays.

Last year she dubbed Gehraiyaan and this year she’s holding a workshop for her next picture.

Advertisement

Social media is full of birthday wishes for Ananya Panday, who turns 24 today. Fans, family, and film industry acquaintances have sent Liger actress lovely notes and cute photographs. Update on her birthday plans for fans! A source interviewed Ananya Panday about her birthday plans and most memorable birthdays! Let’s hear the actress’s words.

Ananya Panday’s birthday

Always a big birthday person. I celebrate my birthday month, week, and day. As I get older, my birthday is becoming more about thankfulness and growth than celebration, which I like.

Ananya Panday’s birthday plans this year

I value being with loved ones the most. I’m thankful for my family’s health and my job this year. I work every year—last year I dubbed Gehraiyaan, and this year I’m holding a workshop for my next picture. My dad (Chunky Panday) believes if you work on your birthday, you’ll have great jobs and opportunities all year!

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Best birthday

As a child, birthdays were filled with excitement, innocence, and love, which I aspire to continue every year.

Advertisement

Gehraiyaan started a big year for you. Any birthday resolutions?

To challenge me, work hard, and give back.

Happy birthday Ananya Panday!